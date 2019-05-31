Los románticos detalles de Harry para Meghan durante su ausencia
El Príncipe Harry no puede dejar de pensar en su esposa, Meghan Markle, pues incluso durante sus compromisos en solitario, tiene detalles con ella.
Si bien Meghan Markle ha disfrutado al máximo su licencia de maternidad junto al pequeño Archie Harrison, el Príncipe Harry no ha dejado de trabajar y ha cumplido con gran variedad de labores reales, incluso fuera del país. No obstante, eso no quiere decir que ha dejado de pensar en la Duquesa de Sussex un solo momento, pues aún durante sus presentaciones en solitario, ha tenido románticos detalles con su esposa.
Por ejemplo, el día de ayer acompañó a la Reina Isabel a la Garden Party que ofreció junto a la Princesa Beatriz y la Princesa Eugenia en el Palacio de Buckingham y tuvo la oportunidad de reunirse con los representantes de los patronatos de los cuales Meghan Markle se hace cargo: Mayhew, el National Theatre, Smart Works y la Association of Commonwealth Universities.
Today The Duke of Sussex attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace alongside Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of The Royal Family. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a means of recognizing guests for the good work they are doing in their communities, a tradition steeped in history and dating back to the 1860s during Queen Victoria’s reign. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first official Garden Party as a couple last May at Buckingham Palace just days after their wedding, in celebration of The Prince of Wales’ charity work, patronages and military affiliations. Today, The Duke of Sussex met with several guests including those that he and The Duchess extended a personal invitation to based on their extensive work in the community. His Royal Highness met with a representative of @africanparksnetwork (of which he is President), a mental health consultant for @weareinvictusgames and countless others who are leading by example with high impact cause driven work. The Duke also greeted several representatives of The Duchess’ patronages on her behalf, as she is on maternity leave and was unable to attend. These include members from @themayhew @thenationaltheatre and @smartworkscharity as well as The Association of Commonwealth Universities. Amongst the 8,000 people attending today were Members of the Armed Services, Ambassadors as well as those who have made a positive impact through the arts, charity work and volunteering. Thank you to volunteers, staff and all of those who dedicate their time and energy to working towards the collective good. We appreciate all that you do ��
El detalle reside en que aún ante la ausencia de su esposa, el Príncipe Harry se encargó de atender y platicar con los invitados de Meghan en la fiesta, asegurándose de que todo saliera como si ella estuviera ahí. De hecho, Smart Works se tomó la oportunidad de agradecer a la Duquesa de Sussex a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
“De parte de todos en Smart Works, queremos mandar un gran agradecimiento a la Duquesa de Sussex por invitarnos a la Garden Party en el Palacio de Buckingham”.
On behalf of everyone at Smart Works, we want to say a huge thank you to the Duchess of Sussex for inviting us to attend the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. #charity #community #smartwomen pic.twitter.com/yX9CMDXEZj— Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) 30 de mayo de 2019
Asimismo, después de cumplir con su papel de “esposo estrella” el día de ayer, hoy el Príncipe Harry mostró su faceta más paternal durante el partido inaugural de la ICC Cricket World Cup entre Inglaterra y Sudáfrica en The Oval de Londres, en el cual tuvo la oportunidad de convivir con un grupo de jovencito que participaron en la inauguración.
Today, The Duke of Sussex opened the @ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a six-week tournament featuring the world’s top ten cricket teams - nine of which represent Commonwealth countries. As His Royal Highness said in his speech this morning: “The first ever cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975 and I'm delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global sporting event featuring ten incredible teams who, thanks to the UK’s cultural diversity, will feel as though they are competing in front of a home crowd every time they take to the field.” Today marks the fifth time England has hosted the Cricket World Cup. Tournaments like the @cricketworldcup are a huge opportunity to inspire kids all over the world in the power of sport - encouraging them to participate in activity that fosters teamwork, supports an active lifestyle, and builds a deep sense of community. Yesterday Her Majesty the Queen and The Duke hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup team captains at Buckingham Palace, and today His Royal Highness met with young people involved in cricket youth engagement programmes and local school children from the Henry Fawcett School. Over the next six weeks, over one million people are expected to attend cricket matches and World Cup activations in the eleven host venues across England and Wales, with a further 1.5 billion watching around the world. On behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, best of luck to everyone taking part in the @ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - and a big thank you to all those staff and volunteers, supporters and fans who will make these next six weeks so special.
Como ves, estas no han sido semanas fáciles para Harry, sin embargo, ha sabido compenetrar perfectamente sus labores como Duque de Sussex y como padre primerizo, pues aún adaptándose a los horarios de un recién nacido, ha cumplido con todos sus compromisos reales.
