Llegó el fin de Isabel II del Reino Unido, la Reina podría abdicar al trono

The Queen, this afternoon, received The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP in an Audience and requested him to form a new Administration. The Queen also received The Right Honourable Theresa May MP who tendered her resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept the resignation.

