Secciones
Lady Di también estuvo presente en el bautizo de Archie
Estilo y Vida

Lady Di también estuvo presente en el bautizo de Archie

Ayer se celebró el bautizo de Archie Harrison en Windsor y aunque la Reina Isabel no pudo estar presente, hubo dos importantes invitadas en la ceremonia.

por LaVerdad

Lady Di también estuvo presente en el bautizo de Archie

Lady Di también estuvo presente en el bautizo de Archie

Si bien ya son casi 22 años desde la muerte de la Princesa Diana, su recuerdo está más presente que nunca, y el Príncipe Harry no dudó en incluirla durante el bautizo del pequeño Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor con un hermoso detalle.

El día de ayer, sábado 6 de julio, se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de bautizo del primogénito de los Duques de Sussex en la capilla de San Jorge. El servicio, oficiado por el Arzobispo de Canterbury, Justin Welby, contó con la asistencia de una selecta lista de invitados, entre ellos, por supuesto, varios de los miembros de la familia real.

Como era de esperarse, el Príncipe Carlos y Camilla Parker estuvieron presentes, al igual que Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William. Asimismo, la mamá de Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland, viajó desde Estados Unidos para asistir y aunque la Reina Isabel no pudo llegar por cuestiones de agenda, hubo dos invitadas muy especiales.

Se trata de Lady Jane Fellowes y Lady Sarah McCorquodale, hermanas de Lady Di. Si retrocedemos en el tiempo, podremos recordar que los hermanos de la Princesa Diana fueron de los primeros en enterarse del nacimiento del pequeño, junto a la Reina y el Duque de Edimburgo.

“La Reina, el Duque de Edimburgo, el Príncipe de Gales, la Duquesa de Cornualles, el Duque y la Duquesa de Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale y Earl Spencer han sido informados y están encantados con la noticia”, se leía en el comunicado emitido por el Palacio de Buckingham.

Te puede interesar: Así fue el bautizo de Archie Harrison, no te pierdas los detalles

Esto nos deja claro cuán cercanos son los Duques de Sussex con la familia de la fallecida madre de Harry, además de que es importante para ellos que los tíos del pequeño estén presentes en su vida.

Por último, hubo otro bello detalle en este día tan especial, pero ahora por parte de Kate Middleton, quien optó por utilizar los mismo aretes de perlas que Lady Di utilizó el día del bautizo del Príncipe Harry en 1984.

Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos.

Temas

Comentarios

Lee También

Te puede interesar