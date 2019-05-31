La razón por la que Harry prefiere viajar en vuelo comercial
A diferencia de cualquier otro miembro de la familia real que preferiría viajar en un jet privado, el Príncipe decidió abordar en un vuelo comercial. Descubre por qué.
Sabemos que el Príncipe Harry se caracteriza por romper los protocolos y normas de la realeza con frecuencia, sin embargo, en esta ocasión ha sido por una buena causa, pues en lugar de elegir un vuelo en jet privado, como cualquier otro miembro de la familia real lo haría, el guapo Duque de Sussex decidió abordar en uno comercial.
Como recordarás, el fin de semana pasado Harry viajó a Roma para participar en un partido de polo en beneficio de niños y jóvenes afectados por el VIH en el sur de África. En este también pudimos ver a de sus mejores amigos, Nacho Figueras, quien de hecho después del evento lo defendió de la prensa que lo criticaba por abandonar a Meghan y a su bebé con tan pocos días de nacido.
“Yo soy padre de cuatro y el deber llama, esta (vez) son 24 horas fuera de casa y yo creo que lo está haciendo bien. Es un increíble papá y muy presente, y está aquí por una causa increíble así que no veo el problema”.
Today The Duke of Sussex played in the ninth annual @Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, held for the first time in Rome, Italy, to raise funds and awareness for Sentebale’s work supporting children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Co- founded by The Duke of Sussex in 2006 with Prince Seeiso, @Sentabale has worked for over a decade in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi to address the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV, providing them with the tools, peer networks, and education to lead healthy and productive lives. Eastern and southern Africa remain the regions most affected by the HIV epidemic - accounting for 45% of the world’s HIV infections. Lesotho and Botswana have the second and third highest infection rate of HIV in the world – with children often too afraid to access the life-saving treatment and care available, because there is still too much associated stigma. Sentebale’s core programme supporting children living with HIV reaches over 4,600 children and young people each month who are coming to terms with living with HIV through monthly Saturday clubs at local healthcare facilities, and 1,700 youth through residential week-long camps in Lesotho and Botswana. Last year alone, Sentebale’s youth volunteers aged between 18 and 24 delivered sexual and reproductive health education, including topics on HIV prevention in schools and communities to over 100,000 of their peers in Lesotho. Support from today’s match will help @Sentebale to expand these essential and life-transforming initiatives. To learn more about @Sentebale or lend your support, visit www.sentebale.org or if you’re in London on June 11th, please join us for the Sentebale Audi concert at Hampton Court Palace @historicroyalpalaces, more details can be also found on the @Sentebale website Photos: Chris Jackson, Delfina Blaquier
Ahora bien, para regresar a casa, Harry decidió viajar en un vuelo comercial (decisión que representa una disminución del Co2 que emiten estas aeronaves y refleja su fuerte compromiso con el medio ambiente) y una de las tripulantes compartió recientemente su experiencia con el Príncipe abordo.
The Duke of Sussex attends the ‘Our Planet’ premiere at the Natural History Museum with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, lending their joint support for the protection of our environment. As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world. Be it human wildlife conflict or natural disasters, these communities (park rangers, school children, families) are on the frontline of conservation and we must do more to help them as we also work to safeguard the animals and landscapes that are in critical danger. A few recent photos that look back on: Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks. Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward. Photo credit: PA, Image 1
“Nunca he tenido nada interesante que contar, pero esta mañana en el vuelo que me llevaba de Roma a casa tuve que levantarme para usar el baño. Había cola, así que tuve que esperar pero valió la pena porque mientras lo hacía vi unos asientos más adelante a alguien que parecía el príncipe Harry”, indicó Amy Garrick, la pasajera que descubrió a Harry en el avión.
“Me fijé en que llevaba el anillo de casado y que parecía muy cansado. Por la manera en la que me miró el chico que estaba sentado a su lado, diría que era su guardaespaldas. Entonces mi cerebro hizo click y caí en la cuenta de que el día anterior Harry había estado en Roma en un torneo de Polo. Así que él me sonrió amablemente y me dijo hola cuando se dio cuenta de que sabía quién era”
“Intenté sacarle una foto cuando aterrizamos antes de que abandonara el avión. No quería agobiarlo y me sentía mal por robarle esta imagen, pero esto no es algo que una vea todos los días. Eso sí, antes de irse dio las gracias a la tripulación y a los pilotos”, concluyó la anécdota.
#NEW: Amy Garrick, a member in a Facebook group about travelling shared her experience after she stumbled upon Prince Harry yesterday during her flight from Rome to London. She wrote: “I haven't had anything worth sharing, but this morning leaving Rome I got up to use the bathroom and I had to wait. As I'm standing there, I look over and see a guy who looks like Prince Harry. And he has a wedding ring on and looks very tired. The guy next to him looks like security and is glaring at me. Finally my brain clicks and I realize, it is Prince Harry on the way back to London from Rome. He was at a polo tournament. He politely smiled and said hi when he realized I knew who he was. I tried to get a photo as he got off the plane. I didn't want to harass him and felt bad taking one, but it isn't every day you see him! He thanked the first class crew and pilot before getting off the plane :)”
