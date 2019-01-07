La modelo más anciana Daphne Selfe, será una de las homenajeadas por la Reina Isabel
La modelo más anciana Daphne Selfe de 90 años, será una de las homenajeadas por la Reina Isabel en el palacio de Buckingham.
La semana pasada la reina Isabel II hizo pública su lista de Distinciones de Honor del 2019, y una de las homenajeadas será la modelo más anciana Daphne Selfe de 91 años, que recibirá su medalla en el palacio de Buckingham a lo largo del año.
En la última década Daphne, ha posado para la firma de gafas OPSM, para Vogue Japón, Harper's Bazaar, Tank Magazine, el suplemento de The Daily Telegraph e incluso ha sido imagen de la marca de maquillaje Eyeko London y ha aparecido en el catálogo de Primark. Dolce & Gabbana la fichó para su campaña de 2012.
Meet the over 60s supermodels: how a “greynaissance” is sweeping through fashion Daphne Selfe is 89 years old. She is also a supermodel. BY HILARY MITCHELL - - - Daphne Selfe, an 89-year-old supermodel, looks almost impossibly elegant as she glides onto the stage at a fashion event in Edinburgh. She’s tall and slim, with a mane of silver-grey hair piled perfectly on top of her head, and she’s impeccably dressed in a red, crushed-velvet jacket and long leopard-print skirt. She’s at the event to talk about diversity in fashion, and her eyes flash when she’s asked if she thinks people only hire her as a “token” effort to seem politically-correct. - - - “Not at all,” she fires back. “I’ve been modelling since the 1960s, I’m professional. If you do a shoot with me, you’ll be finished very quickly. Photographers say I have more energy than any other model they’ve worked with. I do yoga every day, and I can still do almost anything a younger model can. I’m proud that I’m still working and proud that I’m still considered beautiful. And I’m pleased more older models are finding work than in the past. It’s certainly fun for me.” - - - Selfe is represented by renowned agency Models One, which has the largest number of classic (over-50s) models in Europe on its books. Manager Uwe Herzstein has been asked about this so-called “greynaissance” many times. He’s a warm, friendly man who jokes on the phone about wishing he still had a six-pack, and acknowledges that customers of both high street brands and fashion houses want to be be represented by fashion models who are closer to their own age. - - - Read more at:- https://www.newstatesman.com/2018/02/meet-over-60s-supermodels-how-greynaissance-sweeping-through-fashion - - - #over60s #newstatesman #over60smodels #impossiblyelegant #ageisjustanumber #beyourownselfe #rejinapyo
La veterana modelo británica quien cumplirá 91 años el próximo julio, actualmente derrocha vitalidad en cada imagen que publica en su cuenta de Instagram, donde tiene 60.000 seguidores.
Put a feather in your cap! I'm proud I'm still modelling. I get to work with incredible artists and wear fantastic outfits and travel - I don't do retiring..... - Well it's not actuall a cap (more a head piece) but what achievements are you proud of? - - Photographer Iakovos, Stylist Natalie Read
De esta manera Ll reina Isabel apoya a la lucha por la diversidad en el sector de la moda, un sector en el que poco a poco han entrado figuras como Maye Musk (la madre de Elon Musk que desfila para Dolce & Gabbana), Carmen Dell'Orefice, China Machado o Pia Gronning, además de influencerscomo Baddiewinkle o Iris Apfel.
Cabe mencionar que además de Selfe, Christopher Bailey, la modelo Twiggy, la escritora Margaret Atwood y la actriz Thandie Newton, también recibirán sus medallas por la reina Isabel.
Comentarios