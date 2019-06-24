La incurable “enfermedad” que sufren Kate Middleton y la Reina Isabel
Como podrás recordar, el pasado 8 de junio se llevó a cabo la celebración oficial del cumpleaños de la Reina Isabel con el desfile militar del Trooping the Colour, en el cual pudimos ver a Kate Middleton compartir carruaje junto a Camilla Parker, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry. Aunque la Duquesa de Cambridge se mostró un tanto seria y se pensó que estaba incómoda por Meghan, en realidad se encontraba “enferma”.
Por su parte, la Reina Isabel se mostró tan seria e incómoda como Kate, y aunque ninguna de las dos estuviera precisamente molesta, ambas comparten un incurable mal que las hace sufrir durante los paseos en carruaje; así es, de acuerdo con Sunday Mirror, la monarca y la Duquesa sufren del incurable mal de los mareos y no hay nada que puedan hacer al respecto.
“La verdad es que la duquesa de Cambridge se marea mucho y no disfruta el movimiento de los carros. Es de preocuparse, ella puede estar enferma en una ocasión tan importante como Trooping the Colour sumada a su estrés”, comentó una fuente real al portal británico.
Y tal vez te preguntes, ¿por qué no toman algún medicamento contra los mareos? Pues resulta que Isabel le recomendó a Kate uno bastante efectivo, pero provoca somnolencia, así que no lo pueden tomar durante un acto público, mucho menos durante un evento del Estado.
“El mareo por movimiento se debe a mensajes mezclados que vienen de sus oídos y ojos. [...] La medicina más efectiva adormece al paciente, por lo que no sería adecuado para la familia real antes de un evento de Estado”, comentó el doctor Qadeer Arshad del Imperial College de Londres.
Por último, con respecto a este “mal”, la Reina Isabel admitió el año pasado que su coronación en 1953 fue bastante incómoda, y calificó el viaje de dos horas en un carruaje de 200 pies y cuatro toneladas tirado por ocho caballos como “horrible”.
