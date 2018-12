La forma de tu cráneo podría revelar si tienes ADN Neandertal

FILE - This Jan. 8, 2003 file photo shows a reconstructed Neanderthal skeleton, right, and a modern human version of a skeleton, left, on display at the Museum of Natural History in New York. Next time you call someone a Neanderthal, better look in a mirror. Much of the genes that help determine most people’s skin and hair are much more Neanderthal than not, according to two new studies that look at the DNA fossils hidden in the modern human genome. Scientists isolated the parts of the non-African modern human genetic blueprint that still contain Neanderthal remnants. Barely more than 1 percent comes from 50,000 years ago when modern humans leaving Africa mated with the soon-to-be-extinct Neanderthals. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) - JAN. 8, 2003 FILE PHOTO| Frank Franklin II