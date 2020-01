La Reina Letizia y Leonor sorprenden con su estilo por las calles de Madrid

Princess Leonor and king Felipe were noticed walking in Madrid. Princess Leonor wore a black coat by @fay_brand which belong to her mother queen Letizia. Swipe to see this coat�� . Can't imagine that little Leonor started wearing Letizia's clothes. She has grown up so much. . Thank you @berniceawyoung for the coat information . . #royalfashion_leonor #princessleonor #royalfashion #spanishroyals #spanishroyalfamily #faybrand #royalstyle

A post shared by Royal fashion blog №1 (@royalfashionblog) on Jan 4, 2020 at 8:32am PST