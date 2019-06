La Reina Isabel rompe su propio protocolo con un gesto nunca antes visto

The Queen was joined by several members of The Royal Family today including The Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Garden Parties have been a Royal Tradition since the 1860s during Queen Victoria’s reign. Around 30,000 people will attend one this year.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 29, 2019 at 9:56am PDT