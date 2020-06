LUNA NUEVA: eclipse solar, límites y crecimiento

This weekend we will fe the crazy energy of the total solar eclipse and the new moon in cancer on June 21st. The first half of the year, as everyone knows, has been a true battle of not only the obvious pandemic, but also a huge fight for equality, while dealing with mental health struggles, financial troubles and everything in between. The second half of the year starting with the new moon/solar eclipse/summer solstice (& let’s not forget mercury retrograde) is going to be the time to put all of our energy into what/who we love and using our energy to do work collectively, this way we see those results. The first half put us to the test, the second half is to use that same energy to build! Sending immeasurable love and light to each soul this reaches! ��✨

A post shared by ������ ���������������������� (@thegangstawitch) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:16pm PDT