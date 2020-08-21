Kenneth Felts: El hombre que declaró su orientación sexual a los noventa años
La historia de este hombre que declaró su orientación sexual, llegó a los medios de comunicación, después de que se pudo haber liberado tras noventa años.
Hasta el momento del confinamiento, pudo sacar lo mejor de Keneth Felts, donde empezó a escribir sus memorias en la pandemia. A sus 90 años, le abrió su corazón a un cuaderno por medio de sus emotivas palabras. En el proceso llegó a una verdad que quería llevarse a la tumba pero decidió decirlo a viva voz y al mundo.
Es un ejemplo de que nunca es tarde para luchar por los gustos y las convicciones personales. El secreto de sus nueve décadas de existencia finalmente fue revelado.
Su orientación sexual, que siempre fue un tabú, por fin pudo volar sin temor a prejuicios. Fue cuando Felts dijo en una entrevista que su largo silencio tiene varias explicaciones: una educación basada en la religión y un mundo en guerra (la Segunda), que no admitía visiones distintas a las tradicionales.
“Cuando confesabas tu homosexualidad, te jugabas la vida, tu trabajo y tus amistades”
La confesión de Felts
Este veterano, confesó que a los 12 años supo que le gustaban los hombres y estas palabras fueron las expresó en la entrevista. Donde precisamente en la Marina de los Estados Unidos, conoció a Phillip, su primer amor. Durante veinticuatro meses sostuvieron una relación clandestina hasta que Felts arrojó la felicidad al mar. Posteriormente, terminó casándose con una mujer, con la que tuvo una hija.
Tras separarse y vivir solo durante años, el protagonista de esta historia se arrepiente de haber roto la relación con Philip. Sus revelaciones en Facebook, plataforma en la que publicó su historia con la intención de saber el destino de su expareja, no tuvo un buen final.
Una mujer lo contactó para informarle que Phillip fue el amor de su vida, su primer y gran amor que ahora, ha fallecido. Fue lo que informó Felts que le llegó después de que relató su historia donde destapó su orientación sexual gay.
