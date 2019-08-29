Secciones
Kayla Itsines nos muestra cómo empezar el día con más energía
Estilo y Vida

Kayla Itsines nos muestra cómo empezar el día con más energía

¿Despertaste con el cuerpo cansado, pesado y adolorido? ¡Esta mini rutina, de Kayla Itsines,  es perfecta para comenzar el día con más energía!

por LaVerdad

Kayla Itsines nos muestra cómo empezar el día con más energía

Kayla Itsines nos muestra cómo empezar el día con más energía

Kayla Itsines es una de las chicas más fit de Instagram y claro, también es entrenadora personal, tiene varios libros electrónicos sobre fitness (Bikini Body Guides) e incluso una aplicación con planificación de comidas y ejercicios. Por eso es la persona indicada para mostrarnos cómo comenzar el día con más energía, con 4 simples y rápidos ejercicios.

Si tú también eres de aquellas que al abrir los ojos por la mañana ni siquiera se quiere mover, siente el cuerpo pesado, cansado y adolorido, y lo único que quiere hacer es seguir durmiendo, ¡es momento de activarse!

De acuerdo con Kayla, lo mejor que podemos hacer al despertar es mover el cuerpo, pues luego de un largo periodo acostadas (8 horas si somos positivas) es importante fomentar la reactivación del riego sanguíneo, y ¿como hacemos eso? Con una mini rutina, súper sencilla, de 4 ejercicios para estirar y motivar al cuerpo para que despierte.

Rutina para comenzar el día con energía

  • Flexión de brazos con banda

Para oxigenar la zona cervical y trabajar los músculos de los brazos, tomaremos una banda elástica y alzaremos los brazos, posteriormente flexionaremos por detrás de la cabeza y repetiremos 20 veces.

  • Postura gato-vaca

La postura gato-vaca es una de las más comunes en yoga y es excelente para estirar y darle un suave masaje a la columna, aliviar el estrés, fortalecer los músculos abdominales, movilizar la zona intestinal y mejorar la digestión. Sólo ponte en 4 patas, con brazos y rodillas alineadas y encoge el abdomen, llevando el ombligo al techo; sostén unos segundos y repite el movimiento, pero al contrario, llevándolo al suelo. Realiza 10 repeticiones.

Te podría interesar: Los ejercicios de Naomi Campbell para unas piernas de infarto

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SOOO many people ask if they can get the same amazing results when they workout at home and without a full gym set up. I want to let you know you 100% CAN! My #BBG program and the concept of minimal equipment came about because I was working as womens only, mobile personal trainer for a LONG time. Women would book me in to come to their house, with my own equipment, and train them in their living rooms, outdoors or lounge rooms. I KNOW you can do #BBG without a gym because I've trained women like that for years! You do need a few basic items to complete BBG but I have also listed some alternatives if you don’t have these available! ✅Dumbbells - Two safe, heavy objects (3-6kgs each) such water bottles (filled with sand) milk cartons (filled with water haha) ... or any other household items can be used - get creative! ✅Flat Bench - Any flat, stable surface will be suitable, such as a chair, ledge, park bench or sturdy box (this can also double as your step!) ✅Kettlebells - You can fill a small backpack with household items OR ziplock bags full of sand (8-15kg) and use this as a substitute for a kettlebell! ✅Medicine Ball - Dumbbells held in each hand or house hold items of the same weight will work. The backpack idea (above) will work for this too! ✅Skipping Rope - There is no real substitute for this BUT if you are restricted for space, you could complete 'air skips'. ✅Barbell - You can use dumbbells or two heavy objects which are the same weight eg. I saw a lady use a broomstick with two orange juice cartons on either side ✅Bosu - You can get rid of the bosu all together but you will need to modify the exercises accordingly e.g regular burpee instead of a bosu burpee.

Una publicación compartida de KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) el

  • Rotación torácica

Ponte en 4 patas; un brazo lo usarás para sostenerte y con el otro te tocarás la nuca, después realizarás medio giro, llevando el codo hacia adentro. Realiza 10 repeticiones, 5 por cada lado.

  • Sentadillas

Las sentadillas son un excelente ejercicio para las piernas y los glúteos, incluso para el corazón, y ayuda a mejorar la circulación, sin embargo, 10 repeticiones serán suficientes para despertar.

  • Desplante lateral

Al igual que el ejercicio anterior, el desplante lateral favorecerá la circulación de la sangre y activará los músculos de las piernas y los glúteos. 5 repeticiones por lado serán suficientes para comenzar tu día.

Aquí te compartimos el video con la demostración de los ejercicios.

Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos.

Temas

Comentarios