Kayla Itsines nos muestra cómo empezar el día con más energía
¿Despertaste con el cuerpo cansado, pesado y adolorido? ¡Esta mini rutina, de Kayla Itsines, es perfecta para comenzar el día con más energía!
Kayla Itsines es una de las chicas más fit de Instagram y claro, también es entrenadora personal, tiene varios libros electrónicos sobre fitness (Bikini Body Guides) e incluso una aplicación con planificación de comidas y ejercicios. Por eso es la persona indicada para mostrarnos cómo comenzar el día con más energía, con 4 simples y rápidos ejercicios.
Si tú también eres de aquellas que al abrir los ojos por la mañana ni siquiera se quiere mover, siente el cuerpo pesado, cansado y adolorido, y lo único que quiere hacer es seguir durmiendo, ¡es momento de activarse!
De acuerdo con Kayla, lo mejor que podemos hacer al despertar es mover el cuerpo, pues luego de un largo periodo acostadas (8 horas si somos positivas) es importante fomentar la reactivación del riego sanguíneo, y ¿como hacemos eso? Con una mini rutina, súper sencilla, de 4 ejercicios para estirar y motivar al cuerpo para que despierte.
Rutina para comenzar el día con energía
- Flexión de brazos con banda
Para oxigenar la zona cervical y trabajar los músculos de los brazos, tomaremos una banda elástica y alzaremos los brazos, posteriormente flexionaremos por detrás de la cabeza y repetiremos 20 veces.
- Postura gato-vaca
La postura gato-vaca es una de las más comunes en yoga y es excelente para estirar y darle un suave masaje a la columna, aliviar el estrés, fortalecer los músculos abdominales, movilizar la zona intestinal y mejorar la digestión. Sólo ponte en 4 patas, con brazos y rodillas alineadas y encoge el abdomen, llevando el ombligo al techo; sostén unos segundos y repite el movimiento, pero al contrario, llevándolo al suelo. Realiza 10 repeticiones.
- Rotación torácica
Ponte en 4 patas; un brazo lo usarás para sostenerte y con el otro te tocarás la nuca, después realizarás medio giro, llevando el codo hacia adentro. Realiza 10 repeticiones, 5 por cada lado.
- Sentadillas
Las sentadillas son un excelente ejercicio para las piernas y los glúteos, incluso para el corazón, y ayuda a mejorar la circulación, sin embargo, 10 repeticiones serán suficientes para despertar.
- Desplante lateral
Al igual que el ejercicio anterior, el desplante lateral favorecerá la circulación de la sangre y activará los músculos de las piernas y los glúteos. 5 repeticiones por lado serán suficientes para comenzar tu día.
Aquí te compartimos el video con la demostración de los ejercicios.
Do you feel slow OR struggle to get going in the morning? Incorporating some gentle movement and mobility into your daily morning routine is a great way to get your blood flowing. This simple routine can help to motivate you for the day ahead and assist with reduced aches and pains throughout your day. Try including some morning movement as one of your new healthy habits for #SWEATNATION! Get started with this quick morning routine ��. ✅Overhead Band Pull Apart- 20 reps ✅Cat Cow- 10 reps ✅Thoracic Rotation- 10 reps (5 each side) ✅Squat- 10 reps ✅Lateral Lunge- 10 reps (5 each side) It's never too late to start forming lifelong healthy habits. Join SWEAT NATION with me and millions of women around the world today! Sign up in the @SWEAT app via the link in my bio. https://sweat.onelink.me/VjFS/spKIsweatnation2019
