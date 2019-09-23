¿Kate Middleton se convertirá en la nueva Princesa de Gales?

Secciones
¿Se atreverá Kate Middleton a tomar el lugar de la fallecida Princesa Diana? Esto es lo que la actual Duquesa de Cambridge podría hacer al respecto.

El ascenso del Príncipe William está cada vez más cerca, lo que significa que Kate Middleton podría convertirse dentro de poco en la futura Princesa de Gales, título que en su momento le perteneció a la difunta y siempre querida Princesa del pueblo, Lady Di.

Aunque Camilla Parker es a quien le pertenece dicho título actualmente, se dice que en su momento lo rechazó por la memoria de Diana… Inteligente decisión si tomamos en cuenta que fue ella quien prácticamente le arrebató la posición (y el marido), sin embargo, aún cabe la posibilidad de que la Reina Isabel no se lo haya concedido, pues nunca estuvo de acuerdo con su matrimonio y es ella quien otorga los títulos.

“En algún momento, William se convertirá en Príncipe de Gales. En ese momento está la pregunta, ¿Kate elegirá ser llamada Princesa de Gales? Camilla es en realidad la Princesa de Gales, pero, debido a Diana, optó por ser la duquesa de Cornwall” señaló la experta en realeza británica, Imogen Lloyd-Webber a People.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No obstante, continuando con la Duquesa de Cambridge, ella ostenta varios títulos más como: Condesa de Strathearn cuando está en Escocia y Lady Carrickfergus cuando está en Irlanda del Norte, pero ahora que William avance en la línea de sucesión al trono tendrá que tomar la difícil decisión de ser reconocida o no como Princesa de Gales.

La Princesa Diana fue una figura demasiado querida y admirada a nivel internacional y hay quienes hasta el día de hoy continúan teniéndola presente en sus memorias, por lo que no sería fácil para Kate Middleton ser aceptada con dicho nombre.

No obstante, hay quienes dicen que esta sería una manera en la que Kate podría rendirle tributo a su suegra, pues su situación es completamente diferente a la que vivió Camilla Parker, sin embargo, aún cabe la posibilidad de que opte por ser llamada Duquesa de Rothesay o Condesa de Chester, en lugar de Princesa de Gales.

