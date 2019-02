Kate Middleton lució como toda una Princesa durante este evento de beneficencia

“The first few years of a child’s life are more pivotal for social, physical and emotional development, and for future health and happiness than any single moment in our lifetime.” - Duchess of Cambridge, speaking at the 100 Women in Finance’s Gala Dinner at the V&A Museum London in aid of @heads_together legacy programme ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’. Launched by The Duchess at the beginning of 2018, #MentallyHealthySchools is one of the legacy programmes from the Heads Together campaign, which aims to help people of all ages start conversations about their mental health. The landmark project, run by The Royal Foundation, helps teachers and school leaders better support children's mental wellbeing, by offering school staff reliable and practical resources through a website developed by the youth-focussed charity partners of Heads Together; @afnccf , @_place2be and @youngmindsuk

