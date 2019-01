¡Kate Middleton está embarazada! Según medios británicos

(January 06, 2019: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Church Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham. The couple were photographed walking to and from the church, stopping momentarily to greet well-wishers. The couple are wrapping up their holiday break with The Queen and other members of the Royal Family and a few friends.) . . . #Royals #royalfamily #KateMiddleton #Kate #Catherine #CatherineMiddleton #HRHKateMiddleton #HRHDuchessofCambridge #Duchess #DuchessofCambridge #KensingtonPalace #HRHPrinceWilliam #PrinceWilliam #DukeofCambridge #TheCambridges #HRHPrinceGeorge #PrinceGeorge #HRHPrincessCharlotte #PrincessCharlotte #princelouis

A post shared by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge (@catherine_middleton18) on Jan 12, 2019 at 7:24am PST