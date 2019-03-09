Joven ex Miss Universo muere de paro cardiaco
Ex Miss Universo muere de paro cardiaco durante un viaje familiar antes de su cumpleaños numero 20.
Los padres de la joven Lotte van der Zee, modelo alemana y exMiss Universo, informaron que el miércoles 6 de marzo murió de un paro cardiaco durante un viaje familiar.
Antes de la noticia los padres comartieron una fotografia donde se mostraba las manos de ellos y de Lotte, "Si comparten el dolor entre ustedes, pueden estar tristes y felices al mismo tiempo". Esto es algo que nos han hecho sentir durante la semana pasada. Por eso queremos agradecerle todos los mensajes hermosos y por su apoyo sincero y amoroso. Es maravilloso ver cuántas personas están involucradas intensamente con Lotte y con nosotros."
Lieve allemaal, “Als je verdriet met elkaar deelt kan je verdrietig en gelukkig tegelijk zijn.” Dit is iets dat jullie ons de afgelopen week hebben laten voelen. Daarom willen we jullie ontzettend bedanken voor alle mooie berichten en voor jullie oprechte en liefdevolle steun. Het is prachtig om te zien hoeveel mensen intens met Lotte en ons meeleven. Hoewel de machteloosheid ons in eerste instantie liet denken dat we er alleen voor stonden hebben we uit alle steunbetuigingen juist kracht weten te putten en we zijn ervan overtuigd dat Lotte dit ook zo voelt. Wij ervaren jullie steun als werkelijk hartverwarmend. Lotte’s situatie is helaas nog onveranderd. Wel is ze inmiddels overgebracht naar een universitair ziekenhuis in München, waar zij nog steeds in kritieke toestand onder intense supervisie van artsen in slaap wordt gehouden. We wilden dit graag persoonlijk met jullie delen en waarderen het respect voor onze privacy gedurende deze moeilijke tijd nog steeds enorm. Neem bij vragen alsjeblieft contact op met het management van Lotte. Liefs, Haar ouders – Bert van der Zee & Eugeniek van der Zee van het Hul Dear all, "If you share grief with each other you can be sad and happy at the same time." This is something that you have made us experience this past week. That is why we want to thank you for all the beautiful messages and for your sincere and loving support. It is wonderful to see how many people are intensely involved with Lotte and with us. Even though the feeling of powerlessness made us think that we were in this alone at first we were able to draw a massive amount of strength from all your loving support. We are convinced that Lotte feels this too. Lotte's situation is unfortunately still unchanged. However, she has now been transferred to an academic hospital in Munich, where she is still kept a sleep under intensive supervision of the doctors in order to monitor her health. We wanted to share this with you personally and appreciate the respect for our privacy during this difficult time. If you have any more questions, please contact Lotte's management. Love, Her parents - Bert van der Zee & Eugeniek van der Zee van het Hul
La noticia conmovió a muchas personas pues murió a un día de cumplir tan solo 20 años y sus padres por medio de su cuenta de Instagram dijeron lo siguiente:
“Nuestra perla, nuestro todo, murió la noche del miércoles 6 de marzo a las 22:47”, escribieron en una foto de Lotte.
Onze parel, ons alles is op woensdagavond 6 maart om 22:47 overleden. Het is super onwerkelijk dat onze lieve Lotte er niet meer is. Onze harten zijn gebroken�� Nogmaals willen we jullie allemaal bedanken voor alle steun en hartverwarmende berichten. ——————————————————————————- Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken�� We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages.
Además sus padres recordaron que la reina de belleza durante su viaje familiar en Austria, se empezó a sentir mal en toda la tarde del miércoles, pero que no se esperaban lo ocurrido.
Lieve vrienden, Met het grootst mogelijke verdriet willen wij jullie hierbij informeren over de reden achter Lotte’s publiekelijke afwezigheid de afgelopen dagen. Twee dagen geleden, tijdens onze vakantie in Westendorf - Oostenrijk, begon Lotte zich in de loop van de middag onwel te voelen. Een gevoel dat snel escaleerde in een plotselinge hartstilstand. Ze is naar het dichtstbijzijnde ziekenhuis gebracht waar ze in coma ligt en momenteel onder intensieve supervisie van de artsen in slaap wordt gehouden, zodat zij haar gezondheid kunnen monitoren. Bij voorbaat dank voor de liefdevolle woorden over onze dochter. We zijn dankbaar voor de steun van iedereen en danken jullie uit de grond van ons hart voor jullie liefde en positiviteit in deze tijden waarin zij dit het meeste nodig heeft. We waarderen het respect voor onze privacy in deze moeilijke tijd. Neem bij vragen alsjeblieft contact op met het management van Lotte. Liefs, Haar ouders - Bert van der Zee & Eugeniek van het Hul —————————————————————————— Dear friends, It is with the deepest sadness that we have to inform you about the reason behind Lotte’s public absence the past couple of days. Two days ago, during our holiday in Westendorf - Austria, Lotte started to feel unwell throughout the course of the afternoon. A feeling that swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest. She was helped to the nearest hospital where she got into a coma and is since then kept a sleep under intensive supervision of the doctors in order to monitor her health. Thank you in advance for the loving words about our daughter. We are grateful for everyone's support and sincerely thank you for your love and positivity in these times when she needs it most. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. If you have any questions, please contact Lotte’s management. With love, Her parents – Bert van der Zee & Eugeniek van het Hul
La llevaron al hospital y tiempo después la joven cayó en coma, donde la mantuvieron bajo supervisión intensiva de los doctores para monitorear su salud, dijeron los padres de la joven.
Los padres agradecieron las condolencias y mensajes de apoyo que han recibido de los seguidores de su hija, quien ganó el título de Miss Universo Adolescente en 2017.
