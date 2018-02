Instagram, la imagen del día. Quin Schrock.

I was given pretty much everything growing up. Born into a big family and I felt the love everyday. Did what I was told. Got married young, then divorced. . . Looking back now, in a lot of ways, my life did not start until something went wrong. I sat there, alone, the only divorcee in my family, and sunk into depression. “What’s wrong with me? “Will anybody accept me for who I am? This sad, broken person” . . . I got in my car and drove. Feeling my hand on the wheel, and watching the world go by, proved to be healing. New places helped me come to peace with the past, the silence I found in nature helped me appreciate the present. The idea of an ever changing horizon enabled me see a way out of the looming darkness. . . I now consider this trauma to be the most valuable time of my life. I would never have had the guts to go broke on a 25,000 mile road trip, thru 10 countries, and all the western states. I would have never found Photography. I def would not have this opportunity, today, to share my message to all of you. It’s a message of love, and hope. That you are never stuck in a situation. Although your mind might tell you so. And don’t forget, it’s never too late to feel a little more alive. . . - Quin . . . Photo: Best beard I’ve ever grown. Mile 18,000. Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico. Taken by @klyn8 .

