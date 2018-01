Instagram, la imagen del día. Chris Burkard.

It’s an incredible thing to witness people’s life’s work become realized. Today will go down in History for conservation & Patagonia as a whole. The long awaited creation of 5 new national parks & expansion of 3 others has been billed as the largest private/ federal National Park effort to date. 10 million acres have been donated between the @tompkins_conservation & Chilean government. I was able to visit this incredible area yet to be placed under National Park status just over a month ago while working on @djiglobal ‘s Mavic Air campaign. I got to witness first hand the efforts created by Doug Tompkins legacy & all those who fought to protect this amazing landscape. Now it is back in the hands of the people. Get down and enjoy it! . @renan_ozturk @jamesqmartin @kristine_tompkins

A post shared by ChrisBurkard (@chrisburkard) on Jan 29, 2018 at 10:35pm PST