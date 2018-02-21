Secciones
Instagram, la imagen del día. Chelsea Yamase.

Chelsea Yamase es una creativa basada en Hawaii que viaja por el mundo como atleta, modelo y escritor. En su cuenta de Intagram cuenta con mas de 514 mil seguidores. Esta fotografía es parte de: 2018, Una historia alrededor del mundo contada con imágenes de usuarios de Instagram.

"Probablemente creas que he ido más allá. Puedo escuchar a los críticos en mi propia cabeza. ¿Una foto telefónica mediocre sin editar? Oh Dios, entonces no es lo que ella generalmente comparte. No es "de postgrado". Me estremezco cuando escucho esa frase, de mi boca y de los demás. Sin embargo, lo entiendo, siento esta intensa presión por ser más creativo, más artístico, más épico, más de todo para tener éxito en este espacio. "

 

Instagram, la imagen del día. Chelsea Yamase.

 

En su blog publica la versión más cruda, real, sin pulir de sus viajes y trabajo. Incluso con todas las bellas fotografías de nuestra generación. Extrañaba escuchar y compartir historias, las partes buenas y los momentos malos y pequeños que nunca sabríamos de una sola foto en Instagram.

Más allá de mi necesidad de autoexpresión y creatividad, quiero que este blog te sea útil, una herramienta que puedes utilizar para la planificación o inspiración del viaje.

 

 2018, Una historia alrededor del mundo contada con imágenes de usuarios de Instagram.

 

