Instagram, la imagen del día. Chelsea Yamase.

You probably think I’ve gone off the deep end. I can hear the critics in my own head. A mediocre unedited phone photo? Oh gosh so not what she usually shares. Not “postworthy”. I cringe when I hear that phrase, from my own mouth and from others. Yet I get it, I feel this intense pressure to be more creative, more artistic, more epic, just more everything to be successful in this space. - But I want to share this from tonight, so I am, because I love the half of me that’s so good at seeking joy just as much as the half of me that adores excellence. And I believe they’re both worth celebrating even if one creates better photos than the other. - I want you to know from experience that you can be just as happy on your own roof as you are halfway across the world. I want you to know it does not lessen you as an artist to share what is not your best work if it is something that feels true. I want you to know you do not have to be one thing even if it’s better for your “branding”. Mostly, I want you to stop apologizing for sharing the things you love. You are here to be your whole self. Be that and stop worrying about the rest. #notestoselfseries #Kauai

