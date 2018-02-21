Instagram, la imagen del día. Chelsea Yamase.
You probably think I’ve gone off the deep end. I can hear the critics in my own head. A mediocre unedited phone photo? Oh gosh so not what she usually shares. Not “postworthy”. I cringe when I hear that phrase, from my own mouth and from others. Yet I get it, I feel this intense pressure to be more creative, more artistic, more epic, just more everything to be successful in this space. - But I want to share this from tonight, so I am, because I love the half of me that’s so good at seeking joy just as much as the half of me that adores excellence. And I believe they’re both worth celebrating even if one creates better photos than the other. - I want you to know from experience that you can be just as happy on your own roof as you are halfway across the world. I want you to know it does not lessen you as an artist to share what is not your best work if it is something that feels true. I want you to know you do not have to be one thing even if it’s better for your “branding”. Mostly, I want you to stop apologizing for sharing the things you love. You are here to be your whole self. Be that and stop worrying about the rest. #notestoselfseries #Kauai
"Probablemente creas que he ido más allá. Puedo escuchar a los críticos en mi propia cabeza. ¿Una foto telefónica mediocre sin editar? Oh Dios, entonces no es lo que ella generalmente comparte. No es "de postgrado". Me estremezco cuando escucho esa frase, de mi boca y de los demás. Sin embargo, lo entiendo, siento esta intensa presión por ser más creativo, más artístico, más épico, más de todo para tener éxito en este espacio. "
En su blog publica la versión más cruda, real, sin pulir de sus viajes y trabajo. Incluso con todas las bellas fotografías de nuestra generación. Extrañaba escuchar y compartir historias, las partes buenas y los momentos malos y pequeños que nunca sabríamos de una sola foto en Instagram.
Más allá de mi necesidad de autoexpresión y creatividad, quiero que este blog te sea útil, una herramienta que puedes utilizar para la planificación o inspiración del viaje.
2018, Una historia alrededor del mundo contada con imágenes de usuarios de Instagram.
