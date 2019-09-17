Harry comparte mensaje de Gareth Thomas, quién reveló que es VIH positivo
A través de su cuenta oficial, el duque de Sussex compartió con orgullo y con gran apoyo el mensaje de Gareth Thomas, quién reveló que es VIH positivo.
El príncipe Harry y la Casa Real se han pronunciado al respecto ovacionando la valentía de Gareth Thomas quién reveló hace algunos días que es VIH positivo y en todo el Reino Unido ha sido apoyado por su gran valor.
De esta manera los duques a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, compartieron el mensaje de Thomas, ellos escribieron lo siguiente.
¡Gareth, eres una leyenda absoluta! Al compartir su historia de ser VIH +, está salvando vidas y destruyendo el estigma, al demostrar que puede ser fuerte y resistente mientras vive con el VIH. Todos deberíamos estar horrorizados por la forma en que te forzaron a decir tu verdad, es tuyo y solo tuyo compartir en tus términos y yo y millones estamos contigo”, se vio en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Gareth, you are an absolute legend! In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV. We should all be appalled by the way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you.” - H • A lot of you will know who Gareth Thomas is, but many of you may not. This retired welsh rugby player, father, husband, role model - today revealed he is HIV positive. In his statement he shares: Hello, I’m Gareth Thomas ���������������� and I want to share my secret with you. Why? Because it’s mine to tell you. Not the evils that make my life hell, threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you, and I trust you. I am living with HIV. Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, but it does not make me weak. Now even though I’ve been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate and break the stigma around this subject. And that begins today, when I take on the toughest Iron Man in the world in Tenby �������������� and I push myself physically to the limits. I’m asking you to help me to show that everyone lives in fear of people’s reactions and opinions, but that doesn’t mean we have to hide. But to do this, I really really need your support. @gareththomasofficial #YourRaceYourVictory Photo©️Rowan Griffiths/Sunday Mirror
El mensaje de los duques también indicó lo siguiente:
“Muchos de ustedes sabrán quién es Gareth Thomas, pero muchos de ustedes no. Este jugador retirado de rugby galés, padre, esposo, modelo a seguir, hoy reveló que es VIH positivo”.
El mensaje de Gareth Thomas
Hola, soy Gareth Thomas y quiero compartir mi secreto contigo.
¿Por qué? Porque es mío decírtelo. No los males que hacen que mi vida sea un infierno, amenazando decírtelo antes que yo.
Y porque creo en ti y confío en ti.
Estoy viviendo con el VIH.
Ahora tiene esa información, eso me hace extremadamente vulnerable, pero no me hace débil.
Ahora, aunque me he visto obligado a decirte esto, elijo pelear, educar y romper el estigma en torno a este tema.
Y eso comienza hoy, cuando me enfrento al Iron Man más duro del mundo en Tenby y me empujo físicamente hasta los límites.
Le pido que me ayude a demostrar que todos viven con miedo a las reacciones y opiniones de las personas, pero eso no significa que tengamos que escondernos.
Pero para hacer esto, realmente necesito tu apoyo.
