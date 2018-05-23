Estos son los 4 príncipes que siguen solteros
En primer lugar fue el principe William con Kate y ahora Harry contrajo matrimonio con Meghan. ¿Será posible que todos los príncipes del mundo ya están comprometidos o casados?
Por suerte no: aún quedan cuatro solteros que pertenecen a la realeza. ¡Tal vez podamos conocer a alguno en alguna biblioteca, universidad y porque no en una fiesta?
Príncipe Mateen, Brunei. Tiene nada mas 26 años y es uno de los hijos del sultán Hassanal Bolkiah. Es considerado un ‘sex symbol’ en Asia, por lo que se le considera uno de los solteros más codiciados. Estudió arte en la Universidad de Londres y es amante del polo. Su padre tiene una fortuna estimada en 20 mil millones de dólares. Que opinan?
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Dubái. Es el príncipe heredero de todo Dubai, tiene 35 años y adora a los animales. Tiene un perfil en Instagram (Fazza) donde podemos apreciar su amor por su país, su cultura, su gente, los animales y los paisajes. hermoso no?
Príncipe Hussein, Jordania. Es el sucesor del trono que actualmente ocupa su papá, el rey Abdullah II. Tiene 23 años, se graduó en Historia Internacional y ocupa un lugar en el consejo de seguridad de la ONU. Guapisimo!
Príncipe Philippo, Grecia. Hijo del rey Constantino y la reina Ana María. Tiene 32 años. Solo lleva el título nobiliario pues la monarquía fue disuelta en Grecia en 1973. Que mas da?
Philippos, Prince of Greece and Denmark. Here's an article about Prince Philippos for the Gotham Magazine: . "The family name may have landed Prince Philippos of Greece, 28—the youngest son of Greece’s last monarch, Constantine II—on any number of lists of “most eligible royal bachelors” alongside England’s Prince Harry and, until recently, Belgium’s Prince Amedeo. But on Wall Street, where Philippos works, it’s P&L and not pedigree that matters. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Crown Prince Pavlos, Philippos has set out to forge a career in finance and works at a hedge fund in Midtown as an analyst. A golden contact list is certainly welcome, but it’s not going to shield him if he can’t pull his weight, generating investment ideas and protecting the fund’s assets. Like anyone else around him, Philippos says, he has had to earn his Street cred. “Once people see that you’re working, they realize that there’s something more going on,” he says. “It’s not just for show.” He chose to live in New York for the chance to be “in the epicenter of the financial world” and sees no difference between himself and his hedge fund peers, in spite of the fact that his ancestors include Russian tsars, German emperors, Britain’s Queen Victoria, and the monarchs of Denmark. “I work for a living,” he says. “Everyone has to work, and in that sense I’m like everyone else.” #PrincePhilippos #GreekRoyalFamily
His Royal Highness Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark turned 32 yesterday! HRH is the youngest of his siblings after Princess Theodora, Prince Nikolaos, Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark. The Prince holds the same title as the Duke of Edinburgh before his wedding to future Queen Elizabeth II - "HRH Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark". His godparents were Princess Diana of Wales and King Juan Carlos I of Spain
