Esta mujer bajó de peso siguiendo ¡3 sencillos pasos!

A continuación te presentaremos a Rebecca Grafton, una mujer quien después de unas vacaciones ser propuso a bajar de peso y siguiendo 3 sencillos pasos.

En una entrevista confesó lo siguiente:

"No quería mirar hacia atrás en todas las fotos de mi viaje a Jamaica y no poder recordarlo bien que me divertí porque todo lo que podía ver era qué aspecto tenía en las fotos".