Esta mujer bajó de peso siguiendo ¡3 sencillos pasos!

A continuación te presentaremos a Rebecca Grafton, una mujer quien después de unas vacaciones ser propuso a bajar de peso y siguiendo 3 sencillos pasos.
En una entrevista confesó lo siguiente:
"No quería mirar hacia atrás en todas las fotos de mi viaje a Jamaica y no poder recordarlo bien que me divertí porque todo lo que podía ver era qué aspecto tenía en las fotos".
Luego de proponerse esto, logró bajar uñas de 45 kilos en an sólo dos años, llegando a pesar 74 kilos. ¿Cómo lo hizo? ¡Checa esto!
#transformationtuesday always willing to pop a hip and strike a pose ����♀️ but I sure feel a heck of a lot more confident doing it after losing 100 pounds ���� Taking control of my health and fitness taught me a LOT about self worth and confidence - and not just because of appearance. I’ve always been a very outgoing person and never was shy even when I was 100 pounds overweight. I was still very insecure though. When I made a goal to lose weight and found myself actually staying dedicated week after week to that goal and keeping committed until I saw results I realized how STRONG and capable I was and THAT boosted my self esteem and self worth more than any kind of compliments on my new appearance could ever do. You are so much stronger than you know. Never let your weight dictate your self worth or confidence but never let complacency endanger your health. At my heaviest I was lazy and unmotivated and at risk for multiple health problems if I kept up that lifestyle and kept watching the scale creep up past 246 pounds. Realizing what I was at risk for and deciding to change that and then succeeding in reaching that goal was the biggest boost of confidence. Make goals and crush them ���� You ARE capable - be confident enough to find your strength to chase after them because it’s worth it in the end �� #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fitfam #fitspo #100poundsdown
Conoce los 3 pasos para bajar de peso de esta mujer:
El primer paso fue contar las calorías que consumía.
"Comencé por examinar mis calorías, usando la aplicación My Fitness Pal. La aplicación me fijó objetivos de calorías, y yo seguía esos objetivos y también agregaba las calorías que quemaba del ejercicio. Eso funcionó para mí hasta que perdí 43 kilos. Luego cambié a unplan de dietadonde en vez de rastrear solo calorías, realizo un seguimiento de los gramos de proteínas, carbohidratos y grasas que como y tengo metas y proporciones específicas de cada nutriente".
The idea of how much weight I needed to lose to get healthy when I first started was overwhelming. I didn’t start out planning on losing 100 pounds, my first goal was only a little over 50 pounds which STILL seemed impossible. I didn’t get overwhelmed with the big numbers though: I just decided to START and focused on one pound at a time and changing my lifestyle bit by bit. Gradually with every workout, every healthy meal I cooked, everything I said NO to and every time I decided to stay committed and not give up the pounds started to come off. Bit by bit, all of my changes and pounds started to add up and eventually I met my ultimate goal of losing 100 pounds. Looking back on it, the things I changed really don’t seem so impossible anymore �� Your health and your happiness are worth fighting more, don’t get intimidated to start because it seems overwhelming at the beginning, just take it one step at a time ��❤️ A great first step would be to sign up for a DietBet to help you stay motivated and to kick off your weight loss goals! My next game starts on 2/14, click the link in my profile to sign up to lose weight and win money at the same time ���� The game is open worldwide: you just have to bet $35 you can lose 4% of your starting weight in 4 weeks and if you do you win your bet back PLUS split a portion of the pot with the other winners! Playing in Dietbets while I was losing weight was SO HELPFUL for keeping myself motivated. Let’s support each other, win money, and get healthy at the same time ������ #transformationtuesday #weightloss #weigtlossinspiration #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #weightlossbeforeandafter #100poundsdown #fitfam #fitspo
El Segundo paso consistía en no prohibirse frituras de vez en cuando.
Rebecca dijo que siguiendo la regla 70/30 pudo darse algunos gustos a la hora de comer, y no dejar de consumir comida saludable, cuidar tu salud, practicar deporte, aunque las frituras eran con moderación.
Aunque esto no es todo, pues de igual manera compartió su dieta para lucir de esta manera.
The girl on the left was just as beautiful and worthy of love as the girl I am today �� #transformationtuesday What changed was that the girl on the left who was 100 pounds overweight realized that she did love HERSELF enough to make a change to get healthy. Deciding you need to focus on your health or change a habit doesn’t mean you are any less perfect or worthy of love: it just means you value yourself and your future enough to make a change to enjoy a better, more healthy & fulfilling life! I was told by countless people that I needed to lose weight when I was heavy: my ex-husband, parents, doctors, etc. all told me I needed to lose weight but no one’s opinion could make up for my mind for me but ME that I needed to make a change. I was always a happy and bubbly person - even at 100 pounds overweight I still loved life but it got to a point when I finally hit 246 pounds that I KNEW I WAS WORTH MORE. I loved myself enough to realize that I needed to make the change for ME and THAT self-love and self-motivation is what stuck with me over the next two years until I ultimately lost 100 pounds. And guess what: I still love myself just as much today but it feels so much more special because I know that I have changed my life for the better & can enjoy a healthier and happier future because of the steps I made to change my life �� In the spirit of self-love, I’m hosting my next DietBet to start on Valentine’s Day this year, just over three weeks away! Click the link in my profile to join or leave your email in the comments and I’ll send you an invite to the game. If you need some extra motivation to love yourself enough to make a change for your health and happiness, I would love for you to play with us! Obviously to play the game we have to focus on weight as that is how you win or lose the DietBet: but I want to focus on so much more than that in this bet and really cultivate a community online where we can accept and love ourselves for exactly how we are, but celebrate together as we make changes to work towards a healthier future and every non-scale victory along the way ���� Let’s get PAID to lose weight and celebrate self-love along the way ❤️❤️
Dieta para bajar de peso en 3 pasos:
Desayuno: revuelto vegetariano de clara de huevo con espinacas y coles de bruselas ralladas, cubierto con queso bajo en grasa;yogur griego sin grasa mezclado con mantequilla de maní en polvo. "También tomo café con crema y azúcar".
Almuerzo: pollo a la parrilla con judías verdes asadas y zanahorias. Merienda: bagel bajo en calorías cubierto conqueso crema bajo en grasa.
Cena: salmón con un camote horneadoy espárragos asados. Postre: barra de proteína de chocolate.
El tercero y último paso, comprometerse con el ejercicio.
I’ve now been maintaining my weight loss for the same amount of time that it took me to lose the weight! I lost 100 pounds in two years and have now maintained that loss for two more years. I wrote a post on my blog talking more about how exactly I’ve maintained my loss this past year - all the ups and downs along the way and a few of my goals for moving forward. Link in my profile if you would like to read! ��❤️
Rutina de ejercicios para bajar de peso
Grafton reveló que el ejercicio es un elemento fundamental para su dieta. Incluso compartió su rutina.
Lunes: Clase de pesasde una hora, seguido de 25 minutos de cardio en la escaladora.
Martes: Clase de Spin de 50 minutos.
Miércoles: 45 minutos en caminadora, seguido de 20 minutos de pesas libres.
Jueves: Entrenamiento en el hogar usando varios DVD de entrenamiento cardiovascular y de fuerza.
Viernes: 30 minutos de Spin y 30 minutos de barraSábado: una hora en caminadora, seguido de 30 minutos de máquinas de pesas.
Domingo: "Dependiendo de cómo me sienta", caminata de cinco kilométros.
Nothing motivates me more to get in a great workout than a cute new workout outfit ����♀️ #ad I’ve been buying @fabletics clothes since day 1️⃣ of my journey and I’m still obsessed �� Click the link in my profile to get two leggings for only $24! ������ You have to sign up to become a VIP member to get the deal but you do NOT have to buy something every month - you can skip whenever you want! I have a reminder on my phone to go in and skip each month...but then I normally end up buying an outfit anyway because the new styles are so cute ����♀️ #Youvebeenwarned They run true to size and have free shipping AND returns so if something doesn’t fit it’s no big deal ���� Got in 55 minutes on the stairmaster this morning and 25 minutes of lifting: great #sweatysaturday workout! �� #fabletics #exercise #workout #girlswholift #cardio #stairmaster
La inspiración de ella la ha ayudado a compartir esto con personas que lo necesiten.
Sweaty Sunday at the gym ���� Started with some cardio on the stairmaster then did bench press and deadlifts - haven’t done them in forever and it felt good to pick up some weight ������♀️ Nothing else going on today - looking forward to a nice and lazy Sunday afternoon ☺️ #exercise #workout #gymlife #gymrat #sweatysunday #girlswholift #getitdone #lifetimefitness
Y es que de pronto ver los resultados fue algo que la sigue motivando aún más. ¿Qué opinas de esto?
Fasted cardio this morning with my @womensbest leggings and BCAAs: I can FINALLY keep up with the RPMs the cycle instructor tells us to reach in class after only...a year of taking cycle classes ������Had an awesome spin class to start my day nice and sweaty today ������♀️ Getting my hair did after work! ����♀️����♀️ My balayage needs a touch up like woah, but beside that I should probably figure out how I want her to cut it before I get there tonight ������ #womensbest #wakeupandworkout #5amclub #exercise #cardio #gymlife #cycle #spin #fastedcardio
Con información de COSMO.
