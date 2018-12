El regalo que Camila Parker quiere y ni la realeza podría conseguir

This evening we were delighted to welcome the Duchess of Cornwall to view our exhibition, Alfred Munnings: War Artist, 1918. . The exhibition includes over 40 paintings created during the artist's time with the Canadian Expeditionary Force in the final year of the war. . The exhibition, which runs until March, was developed by @canwarmuseum in partnership with @munnings_art_museum and is generously sponsored by The Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation with local support from Juddmonte. . #Munnings . �� @rupert_frere

A post shared by National Army Museum (@nam_london) on Dec 5, 2018 at 12:24pm PST