El príncipe Harry sigue los pasos de la princesa Diana en África
El duque se siente honrado de visitar un lugar y una comunidad que era tan especial para su madre, la princesa Diana.
El príncipe Harry en su viaje por áfrica se ha encontrado con grandes momentos, ya que ha estado con gente y lugares que conoció su madre, la princesa Diana, y hace algunas horas estuvo presente en el desminado en Dirico, Angola, para crear conciencia sobre el peligro y la prevalencia de las minas terrestres que todavía existe hoy en día, siguiendo los pasos de su madre.
Harry pudo ver el gran trabajo que su madre hizo en vida y su conexión con esta comunidad ayudó a hacer realidad la eliminación de las minas terrestres. El duque se unió a @thehalotrust en su trabajo para ayudar a limpiar el área para permitir un acceso seguro para la comunidad local.
En 1997, Diana Princess de Gales visitó Huambo para llamar la atención mundial sobre la crisis de las minas terrestres y las personas cuyas vidas estaban siendo destruidas. Dos décadas después, el área se ha transformado de desolada e inhabitable a viva y vibrante, con colegios, escuelas y pequeñas empresas.
El duque se siente honrado de visitar un lugar y una comunidad que era tan especial para su madre, y reconocer su incansable misión como defensora de todos aquellos que ella sentía que necesitaban más su voz, incluso si el tema no era universalmente popular.
Following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, this morning The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola, to raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exists today. The Duke joined @thehalotrust in their work to help clear the area to enable safe access for the local community. • “If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
La visita de la princesa Diana ayudó a cambiar el curso de la historia y condujo directamente a la Convención contra las minas terrestres antipersonal, también conocida como el Tratado de Ottawa.
Hoy, con el apoyo de @thehalotrust, Angola ahora tiene un objetivo declarado en virtud del Tratado para estar libre de minas conocidas para 2025. A pesar de los grandes avances, 60 millones de personas en todo el mundo aún viven con miedo a las minas terrestres todos los días.
In Angola today The Duke of Sussex has sought to continue his mother’s legacy and highlight the ongoing threat of landmines, 22 years after The Princess of Wales did the same. The Duke joined @thehalotrust on an ex-artillery base near Dirico and as they worked to clear the area for the local community. The Duke also took time today to welcome the Luengue-Luiana National Park as the newest member of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy – Her Majesty’s (@theroyalfamily) campaign to protect forests and plant millions of trees across the globe. These forests in Angola will help protect an ancient elephant migration route, and hopefully encourage the animals back to the region. Angola, once home to over 200,000 elephants before the country's civil war, now has the potential to provide elephants with the largest home range remaining in Africa. Safe passages, or ‘elephant corridors’ will have to be created so they can return naturally, without danger to the communities or the lands themselves. The Duke has been involved in @queenscanopy projects in the UK, the Caribbean, New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, and Tonga, and firmly believes that protecting and planting trees is vital to look after the earth’s eco-system. #RoyalVisitAngola Video © SussexRoyal
Durante su visita de hoy, The Duke caminará por la calle que alguna vez fue el campo minado donde se representaba a su madre.
