Secciones
El príncipe Harry sigue los pasos de la princesa Diana en África 
Estilo y Vida

El príncipe Harry sigue los pasos de la princesa Diana en África 

El duque se siente honrado de visitar un lugar y una comunidad que era tan especial para su madre, la princesa Diana.

por La Verdad

El príncipe Harry sigue los pasos de la princesa Diana en África 

El príncipe Harry sigue los pasos de la princesa Diana en África 

El príncipe Harry en su viaje por áfrica se ha encontrado con grandes momentos, ya que ha estado con gente y lugares que conoció su madre, la princesa Diana, y hace algunas horas estuvo presente en el desminado en Dirico, Angola, para crear conciencia sobre el peligro y la prevalencia de las minas terrestres que todavía existe hoy en día, siguiendo los pasos de su madre.

El príncipe Harry sigue los pasos de la princesa Diana en África 
El príncipe Harry sigue los pasos de la princesa Diana en África 

Harry pudo ver el gran trabajo que su madre hizo en vida y su conexión con esta comunidad ayudó a hacer realidad la eliminación de las minas terrestres. El duque se unió a @thehalotrust en su trabajo para ayudar a limpiar el área para permitir un acceso seguro para la comunidad local.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalTourAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

En 1997, Diana Princess de Gales visitó Huambo para llamar la atención mundial sobre la crisis de las minas terrestres y las personas cuyas vidas estaban siendo destruidas. Dos décadas después, el área se ha transformado de desolada e inhabitable a viva y vibrante, con colegios, escuelas y pequeñas empresas.

TE PUEDE INTERSAR: Archie ya hizo su debut en África, ¡y es igualito a Harry!

El duque se siente honrado de visitar un lugar y una comunidad que era tan especial para su madre, y reconocer su incansable misión como defensora de todos aquellos que ella sentía que necesitaban más su voz, incluso si el tema no era universalmente popular.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, this morning The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola, to raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exists today. The Duke joined @thehalotrust in their work to help clear the area to enable safe access for the local community. • “If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

La visita de la princesa Diana ayudó a cambiar el curso de la historia y condujo directamente a la Convención contra las minas terrestres antipersonal, también conocida como el Tratado de Ottawa. 

Hoy, con el apoyo de @thehalotrust, Angola ahora tiene un objetivo declarado en virtud del Tratado para estar libre de minas conocidas para 2025. A pesar de los grandes avances, 60 millones de personas en todo el mundo aún viven con miedo a las minas terrestres todos los días.

Durante su visita de hoy, The Duke caminará por la calle que alguna vez fue el campo minado donde se representaba a su madre.

Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos.

Temas

Comentarios