El mensaje que envió Kate Middleton con su vestido

The Duchess of Cambridge chats to volunteers during a visit to @Family_Action today. The Duchess was there to launch a new national support line from their Lewisham hub today. The new service called FamilyLine will use a network of ‘virtual’ volunteers to support carers and parents through phone calls, emails & texts all across the UK.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Jan 22, 2019 at 7:17am PST