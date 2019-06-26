El importante legado, de más de 67 años, que la Reina cedió a Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton ahora podrá trabajar en una de sus más grandes pasiones, gracias al regalo de la Reina Isabel. No cabe duda de que es una de sus favoritas.
La Reina Isabel siempre ha sido una entusiasta de la fotografía, de hecho, durante sus viajes de Estado era común verla con una cámara en la mano, por lo que en 1952, cuando fue coronada, se le nombró patrona del Royal Photographic Society, el cual se fundó en 1853 por Robert Fenton con el objetivo de promover el arte y la ciencia de la fotografía.
Today, The Duchess of Cambridge joined young people from Action for Children for a photography session run by The Royal Photographic Society. The Duchess has recently become Patron for the society after The Queen passed the patronage on. Her Majesty was Patron for 67 years. In these archive photos, The Queen takes a photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to the South Sea Islands of Tuvalu in 1982. And, The Queen is pictured taking a photo during a visit to the Lindsay Park Stud in South Australia in 1977. �� PA Images
Los primeros patronatos corresponden a la Reina Victoria y al Príncipe Alberto, y después de 67 años, la Reina decidió ceder su legado a la Duquesa de Cambridge, quien desde la universidad mostró un gran interés por esta disciplina.
El día de ayer, 25 de junio de 2019, Isabel nombró a Kate Middleton Patrona del Royal Photographic Society, y esta tuvo su primera aparición el mismo día junto con los niños de la Fundación Action for Children (de la cual también es patrona) para un taller de fotografía en el cual la Duquesa explicó temas de luz y retratos.
“La duquesa de Cambridge tiene un gran interés en la fotografía, y este patronato destacará aún más el impacto beneficioso que el arte y la creatividad pueden tener en el bienestar emocional, especialmente para los niños y los jóvenes”, compartió el Palacio de Kensington en su cuenta de Instagram.
Her Majesty The Queen became Patron of the Royal Photographic Society, one of the world's oldest photographic societies, in 1952. Today The Queen has passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of The Duchess’s visit to a photography workshop run by The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children, another of The Duchess’s patronages. The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography, and in the same year received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The Duchess of Cambridge has a longstanding interest in photography, and this patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people. Swipe to see some of The Duchess’s photographs taken over the past few years of her family. �� PA/Kensington Palace/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge @royalphotographicsociety @actionforchildrenuk
Durante sus años como estudiante en la Universidad de St. Andrews, Kate se definía como una “fotógrafa adicionada y entusiasta”, y de hecho, para la exhibición de la National Portrait Gallery del 2018 escribió: "[...] elegí fotografías de niños como tema de mi tesis de licenciatura, que ocupan un lugar especial en la exposición, son muy importantes para mí”.
Ahora, como miembro del legado que la Reina Isabel le ha dejado, Kate podrá trabajar en dos de las temáticas que más le apasionan: la fotografía y los niños, pues tal y como el Palacio de Kensington compartió: “Aprender fotografía es una forma divertida y atractiva de ayudar a los jóvenes a desarrollar confianza y autoexpresión, y de ayudar a desarrollar nuevas habilidades”.
�� Learning photography is a fun and engaging way to help young people develop confidence and self-expression, and to help develop new skills — today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of her patronages, Action for Children and the Royal Photographic Society, for a special photography workshop. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Josh, and young people from Action for Children for the sessions run by the Royal Photographic Society, which covered elements of photography including portraits, light and colour. The workshop, run by RPS honorary fellows Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden, highlighted how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings. As part of her longstanding work on early years The Duchess is on a mission to support organisations like Action for Children, that aim to give every child the best possible start in life. Action for Children, who are marking their 150th anniversary this year, are committed to helping vulnerable children, young people, and their families, across the UK. The charity's 7,000 staff and volunteers operated over 522 services in the UK, improving the lives of 301,000 children, teenagers, parents and carers last year. The Royal Photographic Society, of whom The Duchess today became Patron, is one of the world's oldest photographic societies. It was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography. Her Majesty The Queen passed the patronage to The Duchess, after having held the role for 67 years. @actionforchildrenuk @royalphotographicsociety
