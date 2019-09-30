El Príncipe Harry y National Geographic se unen contra el cambio climático
Esta es la nueva iniciativa del Príncipe Harry junto a National Geographic para promover la lucha contra el cambio climático.
No fue hace mucho que el Príncipe Harry realizó diversos viajes en compañía de su familia a bordo de un jet privado (cuya huella de carbono es 20 veces mayor que la de un vuelo comercial), pero ahora se muestra firme en su postura contra el cambio climático y en conjunto con National Geographic lanzó una nueva campaña.
Sabemos que una de las principales preocupaciones del Duque de Sussex se enfoca en el cambio climático, de hecho, no planea tener más de 2 hijos por aquello de la contaminación, sin embargo, recientemente fue duramente criticado por su elección de transporte durante sus vacaciones por Niza e Ibiza.
Posteriormente el Príncipe declaró que su decisión se basó en la seguridad de su esposa, Meghan Markle, y su pequeño hijo de 4 meses, Archie Harrison, pero que dichos viajes serían compensados con medidas ecológicas.
Una de ellas podríamos decir que fue el lanzamiento de “Travalyst”, una iniciativa que promueve viajes más sostenibles; y la otra su más reciente alianza con National Geographic.
Photo by @sussexroyal | We are pleased to announce that Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-curating our Instagram feed today! “Hi everyone! I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @NatGeo and to guest-curate this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favourites. Today I’m in Liwonde National Park, Malawi an important stop on our official tour of southern Africa, planting trees for the Queens Commonwealth Canopy. As part of this takeover, I am inviting you to be a part of our ‘Looking Up’ social campaign. To help launch the campaign, here is a photograph I took today here in Liwonde of Baobab trees. “#LookingUp seeks to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem, and is an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. So, join us today and share your own view, by looking up! Post images of the trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp. I will be posting my favourite images from @NatGeo photographers here throughout the day, and over on @sussexroyal I will be sharing some of my favourite images from everything you post. I can’t wait to see what you see when you’re #LookingUp �� ��” ••• His Royal Highness is currently on an official tour to further the Queens Commonwealth Canopy, which was launched in 2015. Commonwealth countries have been invited to submit forests and national parks to be protected and preserved as well as to plant trees. The Duke has helped QCC projects in the Caribbean, U.K., New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, Malawi, and Tonga. Now, almost 50 countries are taking part and have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation and committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change. The Duke’s longtime passion for trees and forests as nature’s simple solution to the environmental issues we face has been inspired by the work he has been doing on behalf of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for many years.
“¡Hola a todos! Estoy súper contento de tener la oportunidad de seguir trabajando con National Geographic y coeditar esta cuenta de Instagram; es una de mis favoritas. Iré publicando fotos de mis fotógrafos favoritos de @NatGeo a lo largo del día, y en la cuenta de @sussexroyal compartiré mis fotos favoritas de entre todas las que publican. No puedo esperar a que lo vean”, publicó Harry a través de la cuenta de Instagram de NatGeo.
La campaña lleva el nombre de “Looking up” (mirando hacia arriba) y es una iniciativa de redes sociales que pretende crear conciencia sobre la importancia de los árboles en el ecosistema, y darnos la oportunidad de tomarnos un momento para apreciar la belleza de nuestro entorno.
Some more behind the scenes moments of The Duke and 200 children planting trees in Chobe National Park! The Duke of Sussex has kicked off the next leg of #RoyalTourAfrica by planting trees in Chobe National Park with children from local primary schools. The Duke planted a baobab, which are severely under threat across Africa, which will live for 1000 years! Each child grew their sapling from seed in recycled milk tins from the elephant orphanage, using fertilised soil from the orphans’ dung! The park is home to a huge elephant population – more than 17,000 – along with some of the world’s most diverse and vibrant eco-systems. The people, wildlife and whole area rely on the Chobe River to survive, but many species and indigenous trees are sadly now extinct. There is critical need to secure the forest so wildlife have access to the river. The Duke was welcomed by his close friend Dr Mike Chase, Founder of Elephant Without Borders (@elephantswithoutborders), who has dedicated his life to supporting Botswana’s people and Elephants. ‘If you look after nature, it will look after you’ – The Duke of Sussex The Duke will shortly continue the tour with stops in Angola ���� and Malawi ���� focussing on community, HIV/AIDS and environment. #RoyalVisitBotswana Video©️ SussexRoyal
“La pasión del Duque por los árboles y los bosques como la solución simple de la naturaleza a los problemas ambientales que enfrentamos, se ha inspirado en los años de trabajo que ha estado haciendo en nombre de su abuela, Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II y The Queens Commonwealth Canopy”.
