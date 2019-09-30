El Príncipe Harry y National Geographic se unen contra el cambio climático

Some more behind the scenes moments of The Duke and 200 children planting trees in Chobe National Park! The Duke of Sussex has kicked off the next leg of #RoyalTourAfrica by planting trees in Chobe National Park with children from local primary schools. The Duke planted a baobab, which are severely under threat across Africa, which will live for 1000 years! Each child grew their sapling from seed in recycled milk tins from the elephant orphanage, using fertilised soil from the orphans’ dung! The park is home to a huge elephant population – more than 17,000 – along with some of the world’s most diverse and vibrant eco-systems. The people, wildlife and whole area rely on the Chobe River to survive, but many species and indigenous trees are sadly now extinct. There is critical need to secure the forest so wildlife have access to the river. The Duke was welcomed by his close friend Dr Mike Chase, Founder of Elephant Without Borders (@elephantswithoutborders), who has dedicated his life to supporting Botswana’s people and Elephants. ‘If you look after nature, it will look after you’ – The Duke of Sussex The Duke will shortly continue the tour with stops in Angola ���� and Malawi ���� focussing on community, HIV/AIDS and environment. #RoyalVisitBotswana Video©️ SussexRoyal

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el 26 Sep, 2019 a las 8:44 PDT