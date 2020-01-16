El Príncipe Harry regresa al trabajo luego de renunciar a la realeza
Aunque el Príncipe Harry se alejará de las labores reales en un futuro cercano, aún tiene varias tareas que cumplir en la agenda real.
Luego de que este lunes se llevara a cabo la cumbre con la Reina Isabel, el Príncipe Carlos y los Príncipes William y Harry en Sandringham para conocer el destino de los Duques de Sussex ahora que renunciaron como miembros mayores de la realeza, Harry regresó a sus labores reales.
Mientras Meghan Markle se encuentra con Archie Harrison en Canadá, el Príncipe Harry continúa cumpliendo con las comisiones de su abuela, la Reina Isabel, y aunque luego de que anunciara su renuncia no estuvo muy presente, este jueves reactivó su agenda y anunció que será anfitrión del sorteo de la Copa Mundial de Rugby 2021 en el Palacio de Buckingham.
De acuerdo con la agencia británica ‘Press Association’, Harry tienen agendadas varias reuniones esta próxima semana y aunque mientras se encuentra atravesando por su “periodo de transición” estará viajando constantemente entre Canadá y Reino Unido, ya tiene planeadas algunas actividades para los próximos años.
En primer lugar, como se mencionó anteriormente, participará en la Copa Mundial de Rugby 2021, pero también promoverá una nueva iniciativa para difundir la importancia de la salud mental para los jugadores de rugby.
Introducing the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter - a new initiative created by the RFL that will champion the importance of good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of. The Duke was announced Patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, after it was given to him by Her Majesty The Queen. He is proud to support the Rugby League and the steps made to improve the sport! The initiative announcement comes ahead of today’s live RLWC2021 World cup draw with The Duke of Sussex, alongside representatives of all 21 nations involved, in Buckingham Palace. By “the final whistle of the final game” of @RLWC2021, the charter commits to: • - Train every player, team official, match official, teammate and volunteer to look after their own mental fitness and the mental fitness of those around them. - Support tournament players to take their experiences home and develop mental fitness awareness within their own Rugby League communities. - Deliver mental fitness workshops to 8,000 young Rugby League players, and their parents. - Train grass roots coaches to continue delivering mental fitness workshops and leave a sustainable tournament legacy. This comes at a vital time for both the sport and mental health awareness, with suicide being the most common cause of death for men aged 20-49 here in UK. Given that 93% of the 42,000 Rugby league players and 70% of spectators are male, the mental fitness charter is of huge importance to help educate both players and audiences of the benefits of looking after one’s mental wellness. Video © @RLWC2021
Combinando dos de los temas que más le apasionan, los deportes y la salud mental, Harry intentará crear conciencia sobre la importancia de ambos, especialmente tomando en cuenta que en Reino Unido el suicidio es la principal causa de muerte entre hombres de 20 a 49 años.
De igual forma, el Duque de Sussex lanzó la siguiente etapa de los Juegos Invictus (que se realizan en beneficios del personal lesionado de las fuerzas armadas) a través de su cuenta de Instagram y anunció que el evento se realizará en Düsseldorf en 2022.
Here we come Düsseldorf ����! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames
“¡Espero que todos en Alemania estén preparados para lo que será una semana deportiva increíble!”, escribió Harry.
Por lo tanto, podemos decir que aún nos queda mucho Príncipe Harry para rato, al menos mientras la Reina Isabel encuentra cómo llevar eso de ser miembro de la realeza de medio tiempo.
