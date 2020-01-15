El Príncipe Harry al parecer revela que continuará en la realeza
Al parecer el Príncipe Harry continuará en la realza y seguirá con las avitidades que el encomendó la Reina Isabel.
Tras las noticias que han surgido por la decisión del Príncipe Harry y la Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, de renunciar como miembros mayores de la realeza, la situación se ha puesto un poco tensa para los integrantes del Palacio del Buckingham, y para los seguidores que estamos a la expectativa de lo que sucederá, sin embargo, y tras la frase que ha resonada del Príncipe Harry, las cosas podrían tornarse más tranquilas.
¿Príncipe Harry y seguirán en la realeza?
Así es, al parecer el Príncipe Harry y por ende su esposa Meghan continuarán en la realeza y las cosas volverán a ser como eran; esto sucedió en un video que se dio a conocer en la cuenta oficial de los Duques de Sussex, en donde el Príncipe Harry da a conocer la “próxima edición de los Invictus Games”: Situación que podría asegurar que el príncipe seguirá con las actividades que le otorgó la Reina Isabel.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Por ello la frase “la historia continúa” ha resonado, puesto que podría ser un doble mensaje sobre lo que es una competencia que se ha llevado por varios años, y por otro lado que seguirá las tradiciones de la realeza.
Publicación del Príncipe Harry
En la publicación el Duque de Sussex, acompañó el video de un emotivo mensaje el que informó y emocionó sobre el tema de los tan esperados juegos Invictus Games. “¡Aquí venimos Düsseldorf ����! El nuevo hogar para los Juegos Invictus 2022 y sexto. Habiendo tenido lugar previamente en Londres, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney y la próxima La Haya este año en mayo, ¡Düsseldorf dará la bienvenida a más de 500 competidores mientras exhiben su talento, determinación y camaradería al mundo!”.
También explicó que “El #InvictusGames es un evento multideportivo adaptativo internacional, creado por el Duque de Sussex, en el que el personal y los veteranos de los servicios armados heridos, heridos o enfermos (WIS) muestran al mundo de lo que son capaces en una serie de deportes adaptativos, desde baloncesto en silla de ruedas hasta remo en interiores”.
Un punto muy importante y que también explica en la publicación es que “el duque, después de haber pasado 10 años sirviendo en las Fuerzas Armadas, creó @WeAreInvictusGames para celebrar el poder de la rehabilitación deportiva (tanto física como mental) y generar una apreciación más amplia para aquellos que sirvieron a su país más allá de su tiempo en uniforme”.
Here we come Düsseldorf ����! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames
Comentarios