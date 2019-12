Datos que seguramente desconocías de Felipe de Edimburgo, esposo de la Reina Isabel

Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy 98th Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH The Duke of Edinburgh was born on this day in 1921. In the first picture HRH is pictured at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston’s wedding this year. In the second picture His Royal Highness was photographed in 1953, 66 years ago.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Jun 10, 2019 at 2:27am PDT