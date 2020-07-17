Secciones
Cuentas de Instagam de la realeza. Foto: El sol de México
Cuentas de Instagram de la familia Real Británica ¡sígueles la pista!

Integrantes de la Familia Real Británica comparten en instagram su día a día, y para que no te las pierdas, aquí te dejamos sus cuentas reales

La Familia Real Británica está al acecho en Instagram, así que si quieres enterarte de todo lo que acontece en sus vidas, es importante que los sigas, aquí te dejamos el listado de sus cuentas.

Cuentas de Instagam de la realeza
Familia Real Británica. Foto: Ciudad Magazine

Cuentas de Instagram de la Realeza

  • La Familia Real

Esta es la cuenta general de Instagram de la realeza, que se centra principalmente en la Reina y el Príncipe Felipe. La mayoría de las veces esta cuenta es bastante básica, pero de vez en cuando publican las actividades importantes que realiza su majestad.

  • Casa Clarence

Este es el recuento del Príncipe Carlos y la Duquesa Camilla, y en su mayoría consiste en hacer compromisos reales. Pero a veces ponen videos entretenidos como Charles y Camilla intentando aplaudir como personas normales.

  • Kensington Royal

Este es el relato de Kate y William, y es, con mucho, el seguimiento más entretenido de la familia real. El Instagram de Kate y Will tiende a ser un poco menos sofocante que el resto de la realeza, y, lo más importante, tienen niños lindos. La cuenta también ha proporcionado una gran cantidad de forraje de feudo real en los últimos meses, como cuando Kate publicó la foto de cumpleaños de ella un día después de que Meghan y Harry revelaron que estaban saliendo de sus deberes reales.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday! Photo �� by @MattPorteous

Una publicación compartida por Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) el

  • Princesa Eugenia

¡Sigue las fotos lindas de su relación!

  • Princesa Beatriz

A diferencia de su hermana, la princesa Beatriz no tiene un Instagram público. Pero la supermodelo Karlie Kloss accidentalmente expuso su Insta privada mientras anunciaba su compromiso, e incluso regaló su identificador @beayork.

  • Sam Chatto

Su ícono personal es la princesa Margaret debido a una obsesión poco saludable con The Crown, le complacerá saber que puede seguir a su nieto ceramista en Insta. Sam es el hijo de la hija de Margaret, Lady Sarah Chatto.

  • Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia es nieta de la prima de la Reina, por lo que definitivamente es parte de la familia real, incluso si no está exactamente en la línea de sucesión.

  • Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer es la sobrina de la princesa Diana, y en este punto es una influyente legítima de Insta que busca marcas.

De seguro te preguntarás por qué Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry no están en esta lista, su cuenta real de Sussex se cerró cuando se alejaron de los deberes reales oficiales.

