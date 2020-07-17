Cuentas de Instagram de la familia Real Británica ¡sígueles la pista!
Integrantes de la Familia Real Británica comparten en instagram su día a día, y para que no te las pierdas, aquí te dejamos sus cuentas reales
La Familia Real Británica está al acecho en Instagram, así que si quieres enterarte de todo lo que acontece en sus vidas, es importante que los sigas, aquí te dejamos el listado de sus cuentas.
Cuentas de Instagram de la Realeza
- La Familia Real
Esta es la cuenta general de Instagram de la realeza, que se centra principalmente en la Reina y el Príncipe Felipe. La mayoría de las veces esta cuenta es bastante básica, pero de vez en cuando publican las actividades importantes que realiza su majestad.
�� The Queen is pictured riding Fern - a 14 year-old Fell Pony - in Windsor Home Park this weekend. . Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing. . Photos: Press Association
- Casa Clarence
Este es el recuento del Príncipe Carlos y la Duquesa Camilla, y en su mayoría consiste en hacer compromisos reales. Pero a veces ponen videos entretenidos como Charles y Camilla intentando aplaudir como personas normales.
- Kensington Royal
Este es el relato de Kate y William, y es, con mucho, el seguimiento más entretenido de la familia real. El Instagram de Kate y Will tiende a ser un poco menos sofocante que el resto de la realeza, y, lo más importante, tienen niños lindos. La cuenta también ha proporcionado una gran cantidad de forraje de feudo real en los últimos meses, como cuando Kate publicó la foto de cumpleaños de ella un día después de que Meghan y Harry revelaron que estaban saliendo de sus deberes reales.
- Princesa Eugenia
¡Sigue las fotos lindas de su relación!
Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today...���� and we are lucky enough to be together at this time. If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days. #anniversary
- Princesa Beatriz
A diferencia de su hermana, la princesa Beatriz no tiene un Instagram público. Pero la supermodelo Karlie Kloss accidentalmente expuso su Insta privada mientras anunciaba su compromiso, e incluso regaló su identificador @beayork.
- Sam Chatto
Su ícono personal es la princesa Margaret debido a una obsesión poco saludable con The Crown, le complacerá saber que puede seguir a su nieto ceramista en Insta. Sam es el hijo de la hija de Margaret, Lady Sarah Chatto.
����IT'S HERE!���� samchatto.com has officially gone live! Check out the 'About' page to find out my plans for the future and scroll through the gallery in the 'Making' section to see my creative process and some of the pieces I've already created! ✨ Thank you so much for your overwhelming support and enthusiasm so far, I am so excited to share this with you and am looking forward to hearing what you think - I couldn't be doing this without you! �� But let me tell you a secret �� this is just the beginning... Stay tuned over the next few days and weeks for more info about samchatto.com and samchatto.human to find out what we are planning �� Let me know in the comments what you think of the website so far and what else you would love to see, or use the 'Contact' section of the website to email me cos we're legit now ����(can you believe it?!) Can't wait to hear from you! Love, Sam �� xx ��: this picture is from the 'About' section of my website and was taken by the wonderful @neddofanshaw
- Lady Amelia Windsor
Lady Amelia es nieta de la prima de la Reina, por lo que definitivamente es parte de la familia real, incluso si no está exactamente en la línea de sucesión.
When you can’t dress up to go out, dress up to stay in. Highly recommend bringing out of the cupboard garments you’ve had happy memories in over the years �� like this wonderful flamenco dress that I wore accompanying @penelopechilvers at El Rocio in Southern Spain where each year a pilgrimage ends with a beautiful celebration �������� (metallic tape on dress courtesy of a Spanish/ space themed party my sis went to) ��
- Lady Kitty Spencer
Lady Kitty Spencer es la sobrina de la princesa Diana, y en este punto es una influyente legítima de Insta que busca marcas.
Since my trip to Gordes with @esteelauderuk I’ve fallen even more in love with the Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Collection �� With lots of flying in the next 2 weeks, on top of this cold weather, my skin needs this luxurious serum and cremes full of precious ingredients more than ever! ��#ReNutriv #ExtraordinaryBeauty #EsteePartner
De seguro te preguntarás por qué Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry no están en esta lista, su cuenta real de Sussex se cerró cuando se alejaron de los deberes reales oficiales.
