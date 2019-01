Critican a Kate Middleton por ser arriesgada con su estilo como Meghan Markle

Today at the @royaloperahouse, The Duchess of Cambridge heard about the techniques used to create opera and ballet costumes – before meeting some of The Royal Ballet dancers, @londonballerina, Laura Morera, Tomas Mock, and @vadimmuntagirovofficial, who explained how stage lighting and movement will influence the design of their costumes. Swipe to see the Artists of The Royal Ballet in rehearsal ��

