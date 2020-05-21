Cortes de cabello que dan movimiento al pelo lacio y son tendencia este verano

Tendencias verano 2020: cortes de cabello para pelo lacio que dan movimiento. Foto: sevilla.abc.es

Si lo que deseas para este verano 2020 es un corte de cabello que te haga lucir una melena con mucho movimiento, las opciones que te mostramos en está ocasión te quedarán como anillo al dedo, pues además de estar en tendencia te darán un look fresco con el que le podrás sacar el máximo provecho a la textura y ondas naturales de tu pelo, ¿estás preparada para un cambio de estilo?

Bob clásico

Este look te hará lucir espectacular solo cuida que sea a la altura de la quijada y pide a tu estilista que le dé una suave inclinación hacia el frente para que tengas movimiento, va muy bien con melenas lacias, no requiere mucho mantenimiento y sobre todo hará un cambio completo a tu estilo.

Bon asimétrico

Realiza un verdadero cambio de look con este corte de cabello, sólo necesitas elegir que tan asimétrico deseas que sea ya que actualmente hay muchas variantes, generalmente las melenas que optan por este estilo dejan un lado más largo que otro haciendo que el contraste sea perfecto y lleno de movimiento.

Long bob recto

Si no deseas perder el largo de tu melena en un corte de cabello muy arriesgado, te sugerimos este look ya que solo necesitarás agregar unas capas internas para que obtenga el movimiento que deseas, tendrás un estilo muy natural y con volumen.

Clavicut

Si tu cabello es muy fino este estilo te vendrá súper bien ya que te dará movimiento y volumen al mismo tiempo y su nombre hace referencia a que el largo del corte será determinado por las clavículas, así que es personalizado, ¡te encantará!, es muy fácil de peinar e incluso te dejará recoger tu melena si así lo necesitas.

Shaggy

Este estilo se define con mechones desiguales que te brinda un look messy lleno de movimiento, y el largo de adapta según tu tipo de cara, así que si quieres lucir tus ondas naturales, tienes que elegir este corte de cabello.

Melena XL

Aunque la tendencia de este 2020 es llevar el cabello corto, si deseas mantener tu melena larga podrás hacer que gane movimiento si le pides a tu estilista que te haga algunas capas invisibles y ligeras, así que no tendrás un cambio drástico y tu pelo ganará ligereza.

Bob mini o pixie

Si lo que deseas es darle a tu look un giro de 360 grados, tienes que probar cualquiera de estos dos cortes de cabello, pues no solo te restarán años, también te ayudarán a no sofocarte con el calor del verano 2020 y darán a tu melena el movimiento que deseas y son muy versátiles, ¡atrévete a cambiar!

Con información de sevilla.abc.es.