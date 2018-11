Conoce a los signos más intensos y misteriosos del zodiaco

She's a mad scientist in her lab, inventing and creating night and day. Her rapid influx of thoughts and subsequent surprising actions make her unpredictable and rebellious. Anarchy is her specialty. Forever fighting valiantly for the soul of the world, she pours forth her wisdom and equilibrates your mind. She is dazzling and terrifying; those words are not as removed from one another as you may think. Always seeing a thin line between genius and insanity. She lives in the future and who she is comes in waves. ♒️ #AQUARIUS

A post shared by Star Hosseini (@starlit_makeup) on Aug 15, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT