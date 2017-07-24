Con una fotografía muestra que no sólo las mujeres menstrúan

Y’all know I’m trans and queer, And what that means for me all around, Is something that’s neither there nor here, It’s a happy, scary middle ground. So when I talk gender inclusion, And I wrote these rhymes to help you see, I’m not tryna bring up something shallow, Periods are honestly pretty traumatic for me. See my life is very clearly marked, Like a red border cut up a nation, A time before and a time beyond, The mark of my first menstruation. So let me take you back, To the details that I can still recall, Of the day I gained my first period, And the day that I lost it all. I was 15 and still happy, Running around, all chest bared and buck, Climbing trees, digging holes, And no one gave a single fuck. I mean I think my ma was worried, So I went and grew out my locks, A sign I was normal, still a girl, A painted neon sign for my gender box. So, the day I got my period, My god, a day so proud, This little andro fucked up kid, Had been bestowed the straight, cis shroud. The relief got all meshed up in my pain, In that moment, I sat down and cried, Just thanking god I was normal, While mourning the freedom that had died. Everyone told me my hips would grow, I looked at them and couldn't stop crying, "What's wrong with you? You'll be a woman!" They kept celebrating a child dying. See my body had betrayed me, That red dot, the wax seal, On a contract left there broken, A gender identity that wasn’t real. Most people deal with blood and tissue, And yet my body forces me to surrender, Cause every time I get my cycle, Is another day I shed my gender. My boobs betray me first, I feel them stretching out my binder, I send up questions, "am I cursed?" And wish to god that she was kinder. The five days it flows, I try to breathe, I dissociate, While my body rips outs parts of me, Leaving nothing but a shell of hate. The blood drips from an open wound, Of a war waging deep inside my corpse, The battle between mind and body, Immovable object; unstoppable force. #bleedingwhiletrans #menstruator #genderinclusion #mencanmenstruate #protectranskids #periodpride #genderdysphoria #menstruationmatters #ifmenhadperiods [PLEASE SHARE!🌈]

"Somos amigas desde hace tiempo, ella es una activista feminista, pero cuando me di cuenta de que ni siquiera ella había considerado la posibilidad de que yo tuviera la regla, me di cuenta de que debía hacer pública mi historia para ayudar a cambiar la creencia de que la regla es algo sólo de las mujeres. "No toda la gente que menstrúa son mujeres y no todas las mujeres menstrúan".

Con información de The HuffPost Estados Unidos,, tomó la decisión de publicar esta imagen luego de una situación que vivió con una de sus amigas, quien le dijo que no podía usar una faja porque estaba en su periodo y eso ocasionaba que sus pechos aumentaran de tamaño provocando que el uso de la faja le impida respirar.también comentó que su imagen obtuvo muchos comentarios que indican la transfobia, pero también le ha servido para que las personas pueden entender y comprender que los transgéneros también menstrúan y aprendan un poco más de la foto. El activismo de la salud menstrual detambién se extiende al mundo editorial. Habiendo creado su propia entidad editorial llamada "Bloody Queer Publishing". El trabajo de Toni The Tampon también continuará, conplaneando hacer un viaje por carretera con el personaje "para seguir haciendo reír a la gente y sonreír mientras rompe el período tabú".