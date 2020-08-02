¿Cómo lucir elegante, cómoda y súper chic con un outfit de jeans y blazer?
Un outfit de jeans y blazer para este verano puede sonar muy fresco, pero también puedes verte muy chic con estos outfits que traemos aquí.
Los jeans con blazer, el outfit ideal que necesitas este verano, puede ser si quieres lucir con un montón de estilo es mejor que comiences a armar este coqueto outfit, que combina un estilo casual y elegante que te hará lucir fabulosa. Y es que los jeans son un muy buen comodín para toda la semana o si necesitas empacar ligero al viajar, pero con estos outfits, te verás para toda ocasión casual y formal.
Blazer en tonos neutros
Los tonos neutros en tu blazer recuerda que el tono de tus jeans debe ser más oscuro o mas claro para crear contraste. También trata de que los zapatos sean en tonalidades semejantes para que le des un toque de elegancia y puedas usar el bolso que más te guste sin preocuparte tanto.
Blazer oversize
Los blazers extra grandes también te den un montón de estilo, solo recuerda que tiene que haber al menos un elemento que sea más ajustado para que tu cuerpo se vea estilizado y que no te veas muy ancha, también puedes doblar la base de los pantalones y darle más elegancia si es que son muy anchos.
Blazer y cuadros
Los colores del blazer de cuadros te permiten experimentar con los tops, puedes combinarlo con camisetas con estampados,siempre respetando la regla del contraste y buscando que al menos un tono del estampado combine con las los colores de los cuadros.
Blazer negro
El conjunto básico es combinar un blazer negro con jeans azules, si se trata de una prenda oversize puedes colocar un cinturón o usar unos jeans más ajustados, este outfit va perfecto con pantalones a la cintura y crop top, no importa el cuerpo que tengas lucirás muy guapa.
Blazer crop top
Esta prenda se ha popularizado tanto y luce tan chic que puedes encontrarla en vestidos y en crop tops, solo recuerda que los jeans sean a la cintura para que luzca marcada y te ayude a estilizar la figura, puede acompañar este outfit con sandalias de tiras que están súper en tendencia.
Si quieres ser la más chic este verano tenemos una tendencia muy coqueta que está arrasando en todo el mundo de la moda, se trata de un estilo que combina elementos casuales y formales para lucir elegante y fantástica con estos bellísimos outfits que tenemos para tí.
