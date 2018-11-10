¿Cómo cuidar tu piel en cada temporada del año?
Si creías que una sola rutina facial para todo el año era suficiente, estás equivocada. Aprende a cuidar tu piel según la temporada.
¿Cada cuando cambias tu rutina facial?
Si observas con detenimiento, tu piel presenta necesidades según la estación en la que se encuentre y así como en verano hace mucho calor y necesita menos hidratante, en invierno ocurre lo contrario.
Por ello, aunque entendemos lo difícil que puede ser encontrar el producto perfecto, no variar tu rutina podría afectarte más de lo que piensas.
Si tu piel se adapta, ¿por qué tú no habrías de hacerlo?
Así que sin más preámbulo, conozcamos cuáles son las cuidados que tu piel necesita en cada temporada.
Otoño
Aunque no lo creas, todos los excesos del verano pasan factura y después de una alimentación relajada, baños en la piscina, mucho sol y agua de mar, las condiciones de nuestra piel se ven afectadas.
Por eso, para esta temporada te recomendamos tratamientos que ayuden a la regeneración de la piel y productos hidratantes que nos preparen para la llegada del frío.
Invierno
Como bien sabes, durante el invierno nuestra piel se reseca, tiende a agrietarse y perder elasticidad, por ello debemos enfocarnos en la nutrición.
Durante el día, utiliza cremas protectoras que creen una película sobre la piel, y en la noche incluye cremas reparadoras y nutritivas.
Primavera
Después de todos los cuidados anteriores, durante esta temporada podrás disfrutar de una piel renovada y luminosa, sin embargo, si sintieras que aún falta nutrición, puedes continuar con las cremas reparadoras y protectoras. Por otro lado, si ya cuentas con la nutrición necesaria, regresa a tu crema hidratante habitual y da mucho énfasis en la limpieza.
Verano
En verano, debido a las altas temperaturas, tendemos a deshidratarnos, pero a diferencia de la deshidratación que se sufre en invierno, para esta temporada necesitaremos productos con una alta concentración de agua.
De igual forma, gracias a los excesos y al mismo clima, la piel tiende a estar más sucia, por ello no puedes dejar a un lado tu rutina de limpieza y exfoliación.
Por último, no te olvides de utilizar protección solar de manera continua para evitar las manchas de sol y el envejecimiento prematuro de la piel.
