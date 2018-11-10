¿Cómo cuidar tu piel en cada temporada del año?

������$1 ANTIOXIDANT RUBBER MASK�� ��This cold winter air has me and my skin feeling MEH! If your skin is in need of some major antioxidant juicing and youre looking for soft, healthy, juicy, glowy skin.. then this mask is for YOU! Its FUN, CHEAP and it has INCREDIBLE BENEFITS! Perfect for an at home spa day with your besties! TAG A FRIEND YOU’D DO THIS WITH BELOW! ������������ ����Just a side note, this isnt one of those quick fix masks that you can visually see, thats why my before and after isnt drastic BUT LEMME EXPLAIN! its one of those masks that INJECTS your skin with powerful antioxidants and you can FEEL the difference. Unfortunately I cant show feels on the gram (im sure mr zuckerberg is working on that ehehehehe) ������ ALL YOU NEED: ✅2 cups water - boil ✅2 tea bags of BUTTERFLY PEA POWDER - such a BEAUTIFUL BLUE colour, if you want to play around with the colour and make it more fun, add a few drops of lemon juice and watch it transform into a MAGENTA! (i added lemon juice tear drops for fun) ✅2 tbs agar agar -whisk while water is boiling.. once it bubbles like lava its done (you can use leftovers by reheating) ⛄️Let cool slightly and apply thick layer to entire face ��let it dry completely (takes about 10 minutes) ��Peel the mask off from top down or bottom up..i prefer top down but im not tryna tell you how to live your life so do it however you want.. peel it from the side or in pieces. The options are limitless!! ALSO. DONT FEAR! It does not pull on your hair, baby hair, eyebrows, lashes, mustache, etc ��MASK COST: $10 for 10 time Use = $1 PER mask!! ��WHY YOU NEED TO DO THIS MASK:�� ✅AGAR AGAR - this is what makes the mask mold to your face shape and it pretty much locks the ingredients into your skin so it forces the goodies into your skin without letting anything evaporate or escape ✅BUTTERFLY PEA POWDER - this gorgeous vibrant blue flower is EXTREMELY HIGH in anti-oxidants - protects the skin from free radical damage -is an anti-inflammatory -prevents pre mature aging - SAY NO TO WRINKLES! -leaves your skin with a beautiful glow ❤HELP A SIS OUT GIVE THIS VIDEO A LIKE IF YOU ENJOYED IT! �������� Disclaimer: Test patch 1st fam

