Choupette, la millonaria gata de Karl Lagerfeld, desata guerra en Instagram
Choupette, la millonaria gata del fallecido kaiser de la moda se encuentra viviendo la gran vida, y es tan famosa que ha desatado la guerra en Instagram.
Choupette es la mascota más V.I.P de la historia, pues no solo le pertenecía al afamado y prodigioso Kaiser de la moda, el fallecido Karl Lagerfeld, sino que incluso recibió una pequeña fortuna por parte de su “padre”, y ahora existen dos cuentas en Instagram que se pelean por tener su nombre.
Desde hace algunos ayeres @Choupette’s Diary cumplía con la labor de mantener informados a los seguidores de la famosa gata birmana del diseñador, de hecho, el propio Lagerfeld llegó a mencionar a la cuenta en entrevistas como si realmente se tratara del perfil personal de su mascota, no obstante, con el lamentable e inesperado fallecimiento del kaiser las cosas cambiaron y una nueva cuenta con el nombre de Choupette salió a la luz.
TO MY DAHHHLINGS FOR MY BIRTHDAY At the wise age of 7, I would like to impart some wisdom on you humans: ————————————————————————- - I may be “7” but I don’t look a day over 5. - Since age is just a number, I think Daddy @karllagerfeld should finally start being honest about his. �� -My maids still pamper my every need just like they did when I was a kitten. -My first “Daddy” was @baptiste.giabiconi and my cold heart still melts for him like my own Daddy @karllagerfeld. - My hobbies include but are not limited to: sun bathing, pawing at the latest @chanelofficial collections, eating caviar, catnapping on Daddy’s sketches at completely inappropriate times, and stalking @evachen212, @stassischroeder from @pumprules, @therealgracecoddington, @laurabrown99, @lindaandwinks, @ttomasihill, @jxxsy, and @chrissyteigen on Instagram. Dear (fashion) god, please make me as cool as these humans one day. - The private jet I fly on is Daddy’s and not mine contrary to what you’ve read in Page 6. - I started my social media career before “influencers” were a thing. Please refrain from using this term with moi. - My annual salary and net worth are none of your business unless it’s @forbes calling to put me on their next cover. Move over @kyliejenner! - This account was not started by Daddy’s team and was instead created by @choupettesocialgirl in 2012. Please stop DMing moi for free @chanelofficial handbags. I can’t hook you up. - I am not the feline actress in the latest @swiffer commercial for all of you who keep asking. - My eyes are naturally blue and no I don’t wear color contacts. That’s animal cruelty. - Stop trying to slide into my Dm’s and ask if I’ll date your cat. This isn’t @tinder and that’s just weird. - Paparazzi are constantly hounding (unintentional dog pun..yuck!) me for photos. Case in point this candid. - My dream job besides becoming the next @lindaevangelista is to write a satyrical fashion commentary series for @vogue, @elleusa, or @harpersbazaarus. Holler at your girl! �� -I wouldn’t be here today if you all weren’t so obsessed with me. So... MERCI to all my dahhhlings and let’s keep this party going! ��
La experta en marketing Ashley Tschudin es la creadora del perfil original, pero nunca ha tenido contacto directo con la aclamada gata, así que luego de su desaparición (tras la muerte de Karl) lanzó una campaña en Instagram con el hashtag #WhereisChoupette (¿Dónde está Choupette).
It’s a common misconception that I’m in hiding, that I’ve gone off the grid, that something has happened to moi. In fact, it’s quite the contrary dahhhlings: I too want to put my best face forward for you, but first I have to put one paw in front of the other. My social media team, spearheaded by @choupettesocialgirl, has worked hard since 2012 to bring my many adoring fans what they want (aka moi). We are internally navigating my next move as the new Girl Boss version of myself. As you ask the @karllagerfeld team, #WheresChoupette,know that my Choupette’s Diary team is striving to give you want you want. Continue to push and ask #WheresChoupette, calling to action the need and want to see my baby blues and we will continue to work tirelessly on our super secret upcoming project; a project both my feline friends and their human parents are sure to love. Stay tuned for my next move as the new Choupette’s Diary 2.0!
Lo que menos esperaba era que un nuevo perfil quisiera hacerle competencia digital, sin embargo, la cuenta @Choupette Officiel comentó en una de las publicaciones de Tschudin afirmando que la suya era la única cuenta oficial de la gatita:
"Queridos amigos, gracias por su preocupación. Esta es mi única cuenta. Con amor, Choupette".
El perfil es relativamente nuevo, apareció hace justamente 5 días, coincidiendo con el octavo cumpleaños de la mascota, y aunque no se sabe quién es la persona que lo maneja, se sospecha que podría ser Françoise, una amiga del diseñador y actual dueña de Choupette.
Según relata Ashley, @choupetteofficiel comentó que no sabía que @choupettesdiary existiera, pero ahora la experta en marketing tendrá que ver cómo se las ingenia, pues además de que un mes después de la muerte de Lagerfeld lanzó una línea de ropa en su honor, acaba de lanzar una tienda con productos para gatos con el nombre de Choupette, y como mencionamos anteriormente, no tiene contacto directo con la gata.
As I lay awake at night wondering what Daddy would want me to do next, I knew his advice would be to put one (purrfectly manicured) paw in front of the other. He would want me to become my own woman, focusing on my career. But, where was my career path leading? For too long I’ve been living in Daddy’s shadow, a muse and model for him. Now is my chance to be my own muse and to inspire fellow felines and the humans around moi. And so I asked myself, WWGD? What Would @Gwynethpaltrow Do? The @goop founder pivoted her career from actress to media mogul and now it’s my chance to let out my inner Girl Boss. My Forbes’ cover will read “Social Media Savvy SophistiCAT Launches Billion Dollar Feline-Friendly Online Boutique”. Or something along those lines but at a minimum including my name next to the word “Billionaire”. Whether you’ve been on journey with me since 2012 when I Tweeted my first 140 characters or if you’re just joining moi on Instagram following my Daddy’s passing, I welcome all my dahhhlings to Choupette’s Diary 2.0! I’m the same sassy puss whose baby blues melt the hearts of millions but first and foremost, I’m now a career woman; a Girl Boss if you will. The Choupette’s Diary online boutique is my opportunity to showcase my shopping abilities and act as your feline’s personal shopper. I’ve curated a selection of only the best and finest cat goods, from cat scratching posts to keep your feline in tip-top model physique shape to cat wine for the lush lynxes. There’s something for every breed...and your human might just like it too! Pop the champs and join moi in celebrating the opening of the Choupette’s Diary e-commerce shop dahhhlings. It’s time to break out those Black Amex and shop my bio link!
