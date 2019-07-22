Aseguran que Meghan Markle sólo viste de negro por su sobrepeso
A pesar de haber tenido a su hijo Archie hace apenas 2 meses, las críticas no se han hecho esperar y la gente asegura que Meghan Markle sólo viste de negro porque está muy gorda.
Desde que nació su hijo Archie, Meghan Markle se ha enfrentado a infinidad de críticas: por no presentarlo después del parto, por no aceptar el título de Príncipe, por llevar a cabo su bautizo a puerta cerrada, y hasta por el evidente aumento de peso que tuvo por el embarazo; no obstante, ahora aseguran que sólo viste de negro por gorda.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ - it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
La Duquesa de Sussex nos tiene acostumbrados a lucir una figura esbelta y tonificada gracias a su estilo de vida saludable y amor por el pilates, sin embargo, luego de dos meses de haber dado a luz, la ex actriz y esposa del Príncipe Harry ha encontrado difícil recuperar su cuerpo por completo.
Aunque podemos ver un evidente progreso, las críticas no se han hecho esperar y a pesar de que aún se encuentra con licencia de maternidad, la hemos visto en algunos eventos, siempre vestida de negro; muchos lo atribuyen a su sobrepeso, pero la realidad es otra.
De acuerdo con el experto en realeza, Fitzwilliams, Meghan Markle viste de negro para no acaparar toda la atención, pues no podemos negar que desde que se incorporó a la familia real británica, ha sido asediada por miles de seguidores y medios de comunicación.
Asimismo, asegura que “el vestido puede convertirse en la noticia, pero vestirse de negro hace dos cosas, permite que la causa que ella apoya y las personas con las que se reúne sean más prominentes".
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson
Por otro lado, el experto reconoce que tanto lo que utiliza la ex celebridad Hollywoodense como su concuña, Kate Middleton, suele ser de “interés global”, y realmente no se puede hacer nada para evitarlo, pero el negro es un “color seguro”, lo que “tiende a significar que se da más publicidad a la causa y al pueblo”.
Así que ya lo sabes, Meghan Markle no viste de negro para disimular la panza o porque tenga sobrepeso, sino que lo hace con el afán de darle su lugar a las organizaciones benéficas y a las personas que apoya durante sus compromisos reales.
