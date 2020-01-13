Oscars 2020: La lista completa de los nominados, ¿Cuál es tu favorito?
Por fin han revelado a todas y todos los nominados para la entrega de los Oscars 2020, ¿Estará nominado tu favorito? ¡Entérate aquí!
Ha llegado el día de conocer la tan esperada lista de nominados para los pemios Oscar 2020, y aunque este año la competencia ha estado muy reñida, por fin este lunes 13 de enero, a primera hora del día, se dieron a conocer quiénes serán los que competirán para llevarse la famosa estatuilla a casa.
Fueron los actores Issa Rae y John Cho los encargados de presentar la lista completa de contendientes por el premio más importante del séptimo arte. Desde las 7:18 de la mañana (hora México) se inició la transmisión que fue dividida en dos bloques, y aunque muchos ya tenían algunas predicciones con base a lo que ocurrió en la pasada entrega de los Golden Globes 2020, también hay filmes que aún no se descartar para que den la sorpresa la noche del 9 de febrero que se lleve a cabo la ceremonia.
La cinta que asombrosamente está posicionando el puesto número uno es “Joker”, protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix que ha logrado conseguir 11 nominaciones, entre Mejor Actor, Mejor Director y Mejor Película. La ganadora del Golden Globe 2020 “1917”, “The Irishman” y “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” obtuvieron 10 nominaciones. Mientras que el filme asiático “Parasite” consiguió 5 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Película Extranjera. Puedes comenzar a hacer tus apuestas y prepararte para la gran noche.
La lista completa de nominados para los Oscars 2020
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
- Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – Los dos Papas
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- René Zellweger – Judy
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Tom Hanks – A beautiful dayin the neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins – Los dos Papas
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Los dos Papas
- MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- How to train your dragon: the hidden world
- I lost my baby
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserables
- Dolor y Gloria
- Parasite
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL LARGO
- The Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Holiday
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- In the abscense
- Learning to skateboard on a warzone if you’re a girl
- Life overtakes me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-cha
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbours’ window
- Saria
- A Sister
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Toy Story 4
- “(I’m gonna) love me again” – Rocketman
- “I’m standing with you” – Breakthrough
- “Into the unknown” – Frozen 2
- “Stand up” – Harrie
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: mistress of evil
- 1917
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Avengers: End Game
- The Irishman
- El Rey León
- 1917
- Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker
