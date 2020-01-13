Secciones
Oscars 2020: La lista completa de los nominados, ¿Cuál es tu favorito?
Espectáculos

Oscars 2020: La lista completa de los nominados, ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

Por fin han revelado a todas y todos los nominados para la entrega de los Oscars 2020, ¿Estará nominado tu favorito? ¡Entérate aquí!

por LaVerdad

Oscars 2020: La lista completa de los nominados, ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

Oscars 2020: La lista completa de los nominados, ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

Ha llegado el día de conocer la tan esperada lista de nominados para los pemios Oscar 2020, y aunque este año la competencia ha estado muy reñida, por fin este lunes 13 de enero, a primera hora del día, se dieron a conocer quiénes serán los que competirán para llevarse la famosa estatuilla a casa.

Fueron los actores Issa Rae y John Cho los encargados de presentar la lista completa de contendientes por el premio más importante del séptimo arte. Desde las 7:18 de la mañana (hora México) se inició la transmisión que fue dividida en dos bloques, y aunque muchos ya tenían algunas predicciones con base a lo que ocurrió en la pasada entrega de los Golden Globes 2020, también hay filmes que aún no se descartar para que den la sorpresa la noche del 9 de febrero que se lleve a cabo la ceremonia.

La cinta que asombrosamente está posicionando el puesto número uno es “Joker”, protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix que ha logrado conseguir 11 nominaciones, entre Mejor Actor, Mejor Director y Mejor Película. La ganadora del Golden Globe 2020 “1917”, The Irishman” y “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” obtuvieron 10 nominaciones. Mientras que el filme asiático “Parasite” consiguió 5 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Película Extranjera. Puedes comenzar a hacer tus apuestas y prepararte para la gran noche.

La lista completa de nominados para los Oscars 2020

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips – Joker
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
  • Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – Los dos Papas

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • René Zellweger – Judy

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Tom Hanks –  A beautiful dayin the neighbourhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – Los dos Papas
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Los dos Papas
  • MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
  • How to train your dragon: the hidden world
  • I lost my baby
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Les Miserables
  • Dolor y Gloria
  • Parasite

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL LARGO

  • The Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Holiday

También te puede interesar: Oscars 2020: 344 cintas compiten por el premio a mejor película ¡Impresionante!

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • In the abscense
  • Learning to skateboard on a warzone if you’re a girl
  • Life overtakes me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-cha

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbours’ window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Toy Story 4
  • “(I’m gonna) love me again” – Rocketman
  • “I’m standing with you” – Breakthrough
  • “Into the unknown” – Frozen 2
  • “Stand up” – Harrie

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Oscar 2020: La lista completa de los nominados, ¿Cuál es tu favorito?
Oscar 2020: La lista completa de los nominados, ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: mistress of evil
  • 1917

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Avengers: End Game
  • The Irishman
  • El Rey León
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker

Síguenos en Instagram y entérate de las noticias trend de la semana.

Temas

Comentarios