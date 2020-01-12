Critics´Choice Awards 2020: Te presentamos a todos los ganadores de la noche
La vigésimo sexta edición de los Premios de la Crítica Cinematográfica o Critics´ Choice Awards, por su nombre en inglés, finalmente ha llegado y ahora conocemos a los 28 ganadores de esta entrega.
Desde su primera edición en 1995, la Asociación de Críticos de Cine y Televisión de Estados Unidos y Canadá premian lo mejor que la industria cinematográfica ha producido en el último año, e incluso las cintas producidas por las plataformas de streaming como Netflix.
Ahora te presentamos las 28 categorías que fueron premiadas la noche del domingo 12 de enero, así como sus GANADORes hasta el momento.
Mejor Película
- 1917
- Ford vs Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
Mejor Actor
- Antonio Banderas (Dolor y Gloria)
- Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
- GANADOR: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Mejor Actriz
- Awkwafina (The Farewel)l
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- GANADORA: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
- Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven
- Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
- Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)
- Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit)
- Shahadi Wright Joseph (Us)
- Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbi)
Mejor Elenco
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Knives Out
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor Director
- Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
- Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Josh Safdie & Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor Guión Original
- Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
- Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
- Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han (Parasite)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Lulu Wang (The Farewell)
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
- Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver (Joker)
- Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
- Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Mejor Cinematografía
- Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)
- Roger Deakins (1917)
- Phedon Papamichael (Ford v Ferrari)
- Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman)
- Robert Richardson (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)
- Lawrence Sher (Joker)
Mejor Edición
- Ronald Bronstein; Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland; Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
- Yang Jinmo – Parasite
- Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
- Lee Smith – 1917
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Mark Friedberg; Kris Moran – Joker
- Dennis Gassner; Lee Sandales – 1917
- Jess Gonchor; Claire Kaufman – Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
- Barbara Ling; Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bob Shaw; Regina Graves – The Irishman
- Donal Woods; Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day – Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
- Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
Mejor Maquillaje
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Judy
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
Mejor Película Animada
- Abominable (Universal Pictures)
- Frozen 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal Pictures)
- I Lost My Body (Netflix)
- Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
- GANADORA: Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Mejor Película de Acción
- 1917 (Universal Pictures)
- GANADORA: Avengers: Endgame (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Mejor Comedia
- Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)
- GANADORA: Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
- The Farewell (A24) Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
- Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Mejor Película de Sci-Fi u Horror
- Ad Astra (20th Century Fox)
- Avengers: Endgame (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Midsommar (A24)
- Us (Universal Pictures)
Mejor Película en Lengua No Inglesa
- Atlantics (Netflix) – Francia
- Les Misérables (Amazon Studios) – Francia
- Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics) – España
- GANADORA: Parasite (NEON) – Corea del Sur
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON) – Francia
Mejor Canción
- “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
- “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
- “Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
- “Speechless” – Aladdin
- “Spirit” – The Lion King
- “Stand Up” – Harriet
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Michael Abels – Us
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Mejor Serie Drama
- The Crown (Netflix)
- David Makes Man (OWN)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Mejor Actor en Serie Drama
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Mike Colter – Evil
- Paul Giamatti – Billions
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Billy Porter – Pose
- GANADOR: Jeremy Strong – Succession
Mejor Actriz en Serie Drama
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
- GANADORA: Regina King – Watchmen
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Drama
- Asante Blackk – This Is Us
- GANADOR: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Asia Kate Dillon – Billions
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us
- Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight
- Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Drama
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
- GANADORA: Jean Smart – Watchmen
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
Mejor Serie Comedia
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Prime Video)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Mom (CBS)
- One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Mejor Actor en Serie Comedia
- Ted Danson – The Good Place
- Walton Goggins – The Unicorn
- GANADOR: Bill Hader – Barry
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
- Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase
- Rami Youssef – Ramy
Mejor Actriz en Serie Comedia
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Alison Brie – GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- GANADORA: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Comedia
- Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry William
- Jackson Harper – The Good Place
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Nico Santos – Superstore
- GANADOR: Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Comedia
- GANADOR: Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
- Sian Clifford – Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Molly Shannon – The Other Two
Mejor Mini Serie
- Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- GANADORA: When They See Us (Netflix)
- Years and Years (HBO)
Mejor Película para la Televisión
- Brexit (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- GANADORA: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Guava Island (Amazon)
- Native Son (HBO)
- Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Mejor Actor en Miniserie
- Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- GANADOR: Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
- Noah Wyle – The Red Line
Mejor Actriz en Miniserie
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
- Anne Hathaway – Modern Love
- Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta
- Joey King – The Act J
- essie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
- GANADORA: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Miniserie
- Asante Blackk – When They See Us
- George Clooney – Catch-22
- John Leguizamo – When They See Us
- Dev Patel – Modern Love
- Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- GANADOR: Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
- Russell Tovey – Years and Years
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us
- GANADOR: Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Niecy Nash – When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon
- Emma Thompson – Years and Years
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Mejor Serie Animada
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- Undone (Amazon)
Mejor Talk Show
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
- GANADOR: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
- Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
