Zac Efron lo trasladan de emergencia al hospital por terrible accidente (FOTO)
Las cosas no le salieron bien al actor Zac Efron, pues recientemente tuvo que ser operado de emergencia.
Sin duda alguna, Zac Efron es uno de los actores de Hollywood más cotizados y asediados por las mujeres, pues es considerado un verdadero galán. Incluso, en la mayoría de sus protagónicos, Zac, siempre resulta ser el “guapeton” de la historia. Este actor, también se caracteriza por tener uno de los físicos más privilegiados del medio, sin embargo, recientemente fue trasladado de emergencia al hospital a causa de una grave lesión.
The New Year is all about setting intentions. For health, I will make a smoothie everyday. I’ve found it’s the easiest way for me to get my fruits and greens in and out of the way. For fitness, I want to get a good sweat going at least once a day - even if it’s just a sauna or sitting in the sun (vitamin d)! For family, I intend to call my mom and dad more (Talking to my Mom is the best medicine). And lastly, I intend to connect with all of you more. To post, share and authentically engage with the community who got me here. I’m excited to share all of my travels, ups and downs, family and future endeavors with all of you. This world is a magical place- full of adventure and wonder. To live life to the fullest, Train my body to be prepared for ANYTHING and EVERYTHING it throws at me. Check out the link in my bio for my @Amazon Sports shop or go to www.amazon.com/Zacefron to see my list of essentials: equipment, gear, and tech that helps me charge life. I have a feeling that 2019 is going to be the best one yet- I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the ride. Love you guys ��Stay tuned.... #NewYearWithAmazon
Zac Efron rompe su ligamento cruzado
Hemos visto a Zac Efron protagonizar muchas de las películas como el galán de cuerpo envidiable, pues como hemos de saber este joven de 31 años es un amante del deporte, no obstante a su gran disciplina nutricional.
Te puede interesar: Andrea Legarreta se le sale el trasero por abertura del vestido (FOTO)
Sin embargo, al parecer esta vez, Zac se excedió en algún ejercicio, ya que recientemente tuvo que ser intervenido de emergencia a causa del rompimiento del ligamento cruzado, el cual se encuentra situado en la rodilla.
Fue por medio de las redes que esta joven estrella, compartió el pasado viernes en su cuenta de Instagram que rompió su “LCA” (ligamento cruzado anterior)
“Rasgué mi ACL destruyendo el gnar: / pero todo está bien. Opté por la cirugía para poder volver más fuerte que nunca. Gracias al Dr. Kvitne y su equipo en el Centro de Cirugía Kerlan-Jobe. ¡Te mantendré informado a medida que me recupere y avance! ¡Gracias por todo el amor y la positividad!”, Escribió.
I tore my ACL shredding the gnar⛷ �� but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!
Actualmente, Zac se encuentra en recuperación, tras someterse a una cirugía de emergencia por desgarren en su pierna.
Comentarios