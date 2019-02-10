Secciones
Zac Efron lo trasladan de emergencia al hospital por terrible accidente (FOTO)
Las cosas no le salieron bien al actor Zac Efron, pues recientemente tuvo que ser operado de emergencia.

Sin duda alguna, Zac Efron es uno de los actores de Hollywood más cotizados y asediados por las mujeres, pues es considerado un verdadero galán. Incluso, en la mayoría de sus protagónicos, Zac, siempre resulta ser el “guapeton” de la historia. Este actor, también se caracteriza por tener uno de los físicos más privilegiados del medio, sin embargo, recientemente fue trasladado de emergencia al hospital a causa de una grave lesión.

Zac Efron rompe su ligamento cruzado

Hemos visto a Zac Efron protagonizar muchas de las películas como el galán de cuerpo envidiable, pues como hemos de saber este joven de 31 años es un amante del deporte, no obstante a su gran disciplina nutricional.

Sin embargo, al parecer esta vez, Zac se excedió en algún ejercicio, ya que recientemente tuvo que ser intervenido de emergencia a causa del rompimiento del ligamento cruzado, el cual se encuentra situado en la rodilla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fue por medio de las redes que esta joven estrella, compartió el pasado viernes en su cuenta de Instagram que rompió su “LCA” (ligamento cruzado anterior)

“Rasgué mi ACL destruyendo el gnar: / pero todo está bien. Opté por la cirugía para poder volver más fuerte que nunca. Gracias al Dr. Kvitne y su equipo en el Centro de Cirugía Kerlan-Jobe. ¡Te mantendré informado a medida que me recupere y avance! ¡Gracias por todo el amor y la positividad!”, Escribió.

Actualmente, Zac se encuentra en recuperación, tras someterse a una cirugía de emergencia por desgarren en su pierna.

