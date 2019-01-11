Secciones
Zac Efron enloquece las redes sociales con nuevo cambio de look (FOTO)
Espectáculos

Zac Efron enloquece las redes sociales con nuevo cambio de look (FOTO)

El actor estadounidense Zac Efron cautivó a todos sus fans en redes sociales al compartir una fotografía mostrando su nuevo cambio de look.

por LaVerdad

Zac Efron enloquece las redes sociales con nuevo cambio de look (FOTO)

Zac Efron enloquece las redes sociales con nuevo cambio de look (FOTO)

El sexy galán Zac Efron causó furor en redes sociales al mostrar su nuevo cambio de look, el famoso actor de la película “High School Musical” emocionó a todos sus fieles seguidores al mostrar su nueva caballera.

El actor decidió teñirse el cabello de rubio, aunque la reciente foto que subió en su cuenta personal de Instagram, solo se observan algunas mechas de Zac Efron, pues su cabello estaba cubierto por una gorra.

En dicha publicación Zac Efron mencionó: “No solo libre”, en la imagen lo que se puede apreciar es que el famoso actor se ha dejado crecer la barba y disfruta practicar deportes extremos.

Quizás te pueda interesar: Andrea Legarreta deja ver sus 'chichis' sin sostén en sexy prenda (FOTO)

La foto ha dejado impactadas a las fans, algunas chicas le han enviado atrevido mensajes a Zac Efron por lo guapo y sexy que luce el actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

��:@japhydhungana

Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron (@zacefron) el

Cabe mencionar que Zac Efron desde que realizó el personaje de Troy Bolton para la película “High School Musical”, de inmediato logró alcanzar la fama siendo uno de los actores más sensuales.

Este Año Nuevo el actor estadounidense de 31 años, promocionará la cinta “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil ande Vile” que será presentada durante el Festival de Cine de Sundance, este evento iniciará el próximo 24 de enero.

Recientemente Zac Efron estremeció a todos sus seguidores en redes sociales al compartir un video festejando el cumpleaños de su abuelo, en el clip se aprecia que detrás de su familiar se encuentra un póster del actor, donde muestra una de sus encantadoras poses que vuelven locas a las fanáticas.

Temas

Comentarios

Te puede interesar