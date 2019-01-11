Zac Efron enloquece las redes sociales con nuevo cambio de look (FOTO)
El actor estadounidense Zac Efron cautivó a todos sus fans en redes sociales al compartir una fotografía mostrando su nuevo cambio de look.
El sexy galán Zac Efron causó furor en redes sociales al mostrar su nuevo cambio de look, el famoso actor de la película “High School Musical” emocionó a todos sus fieles seguidores al mostrar su nueva caballera.
El actor decidió teñirse el cabello de rubio, aunque la reciente foto que subió en su cuenta personal de Instagram, solo se observan algunas mechas de Zac Efron, pues su cabello estaba cubierto por una gorra.
Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he Married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad. And from the day I came into this world, taught me everything: how to tell stories, ski, laugh, love, work hard, and appreciate the beautiful things in life: paying it forward, treat others as one would like others to treat oneself, and live every day to the fullest. I’ve never seen anyone light up a room like you Grandpa. Thanks for being my idol, mentor, best friend, and the BEST SKIER in the family. Happy 91 years Grandpa! I love you. I’ll See you and Grandma soon! Can’t wait to follow your tracks down the �� and beyond.
En dicha publicación Zac Efron mencionó: “No solo libre”, en la imagen lo que se puede apreciar es que el famoso actor se ha dejado crecer la barba y disfruta practicar deportes extremos.
Quizás te pueda interesar: Andrea Legarreta deja ver sus 'chichis' sin sostén en sexy prenda (FOTO)
La foto ha dejado impactadas a las fans, algunas chicas le han enviado atrevido mensajes a Zac Efron por lo guapo y sexy que luce el actor.
Cabe mencionar que Zac Efron desde que realizó el personaje de Troy Bolton para la película “High School Musical”, de inmediato logró alcanzar la fama siendo uno de los actores más sensuales.
Este Año Nuevo el actor estadounidense de 31 años, promocionará la cinta “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil ande Vile” que será presentada durante el Festival de Cine de Sundance, este evento iniciará el próximo 24 de enero.
Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he Married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad. And from the day I came into this world, taught me everything: how to tell stories, ski, laugh, love, work hard, and appreciate the beautiful things in life: paying it forward, treat others as one would like others to treat oneself, and live every day to the fullest. I’ve never seen anyone light up a room like you Grandpa. Thanks for being my idol, mentor, best friend, and the BEST SKIER in the family. Happy 91 years Grandpa! I love you. I’ll See you and Grandma soon! Can’t wait to follow your tracks down the �� and beyond.
Recientemente Zac Efron estremeció a todos sus seguidores en redes sociales al compartir un video festejando el cumpleaños de su abuelo, en el clip se aprecia que detrás de su familiar se encuentra un póster del actor, donde muestra una de sus encantadoras poses que vuelven locas a las fanáticas.
Comentarios