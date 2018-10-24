Vocalista de Red Hot Chilli Peppers intenta golpear a jugador de la NBA (VIDEO)
Anthony Kiedis, quien se desempeña como el vocalista de la famosa banda Red Hot Chili Peppers, fue el protagonista de un escándalo el pasado fin de semana, pues el célebre cantante acudió a un juego de Basketball que se disputaba entre los Lakers y los Rockets.
Se le fue encima a un jugador.
Los hechos ocurrieron cuando el cantante fue expulsado el sábado pasado del partido, tras Insultar al jugador de los Rockets, Chris Paul, porque decidió abandonar el partido a causa de un conflicto durante el juego.
Anthony Kiedis incluso acercarse al jugador, posiblemente para golpearlo, pero fue intervenido por los guardias de seguridad de la cancha, por lo que al verse frustrado comenzó a insultar y hacerle señas al jugador mientras este abandonaba el juego.
Flea, uno de sus compañeros de la banda y quien también asistió al juego, publicó una fotografía en su cuenta de instagram, donde dijo que a pesar de que el juego se volvió loco al final, quedó totalmente satisfecho con el partido.
At the lakers game last night with my dear brother. It Got crazy at the end, but man I get so satisfied, deeply drinking in the depth and beauty of the game. People operating at a high level in so many dimensions. Cerebral, physical, spiritual, emotional, unspoken and telepathic communication. I truly love basketball with my ❤️❤️❤️ this photo by my brethren @atibaphoto
Aquí te dejamos el video:
AK (Anthony Kiedis) from Red Hot Chilie Peppers should of gotten kicked out the game for yelling profanities and flipping the bird to Chris Paul and the #Rockets staff. This is unacceptable @Lakers if this was a regular joe/fan he would of got kicked out the building. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ntSAGhlNku— deх (вall dnт lιe)�� (@balldntlie) 21 de octubre de 2018
Comentarios