Vocalista de Red Hot Chilli Peppers intenta golpear a jugador de la NBA (VIDEO)

El cantante fue expulsado de la cancha por su conducta violenta

por IrvingAlvarez

Anthony Kiedis, quien se desempeña como el vocalista de la famosa banda Red Hot Chili Peppers, fue el protagonista de un escándalo el pasado fin de semana, pues el célebre cantante acudió a un juego de Basketball que se disputaba entre los Lakers y los Rockets.

 

 

 

Se le fue encima a un jugador.

 

Los hechos ocurrieron cuando el cantante fue expulsado el sábado pasado del partido, tras Insultar al jugador de los Rockets, Chris Paul, porque decidió abandonar el partido a causa de un conflicto durante el juego.

 

Anthony Kiedis incluso acercarse al jugador, posiblemente para golpearlo, pero fue intervenido por los guardias de seguridad de la cancha, por lo que al verse frustrado comenzó a insultar y hacerle señas al jugador mientras este abandonaba el juego.

 

 

Flea, uno de sus compañeros de la banda y quien también asistió al juego, publicó una fotografía en su cuenta de instagram, donde dijo que a pesar de que el juego se volvió loco al final, quedó totalmente satisfecho con el partido.

 

Aquí te dejamos el video:

 

 

 

