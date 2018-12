Victoria Beckham remueve tatuaje en tributo a su esposo ¿problemas en su matrimonio?

So happy to be at the #FashionAwards tonight with @davidbeckham in his first year as Ambassadorial President and proud to have been nominated in the category of British Womenswear Designer of the Year in my brand’s tenth year. Wearing my wrap front evening #VBSS19 dress X Kisses #VBSince08

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 10, 2018 at 1:40pm PST