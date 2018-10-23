Vetan terrorífico comercial de Camilla Cabello(Video)
Como parte de la promoción comercial de Havana, Spotify lanzó un aterrador comercial de Camila Cabello que resultó tan atemorizante que finalmente fue prohibida su transmisión en TV.
En el video clip se logra notar a un grupo de amigos desayunando, escuchando su playlist "Despiértate", donde la canción preferida de todos es el gran hit de Cabello, luego uno de los amigos sugiere subirle el volumen, por lo que se entiende que el tema pegajoso despierta a una muñeca diabólica, un ser terrorífico.
Hey @Camila_Cabello! "Havana" is a killer song we can't resist. Nor can millions of fans all over the world. Nor can this funny doll thing in our commercial. Listen free on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/w2qu1bQBZk— Spotify (@Spotify) 15 de mayo de 2018
Más cosas muy escalofriantes comienzan a suceder, por lo que a la producción le resultó tan atemorizante que finalmente fue prohibida su transmisión en la televisión de Reino Unido, ya que según la ASA, la agencia oficial de publicidad, este contenido es muy "perturbador", mucho más para los televidentes infantiles.
Spotify lanzó un comunicado mediante un vocero que refería:
"Reconocemos la decisión de la ASA y nos arrepentimos de las perturbaciones que el comercial le haya podido causar. Se creó como una parodia de terror, pretendió ser humorístico y demostrar lo pegajosos que pueden ser algunos temas. Asumimos nuestras responsabilidades de mercadeo muy en serio y tomaremos en cuenta la guía de la ASA para dirigirnos apropiadamente al público en nuestras campañas de publicidad"
Cabe recordar que a principios de mes la cantante se solidarizó con unos niños de una zona vulnerable de Nueva York, regalando abrigos que los protegerían para el invierno.
