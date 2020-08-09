VMAs 2020: Nominados, anfitriones y todo lo que necesitas saber
Si bien muchos premios y eventos se han pospuesto, reprogramado o cancelado, los MTV Video Music Awards siguen adelante.
Sin embargo, cuando salgan al aire los MTV Video Music Awards el domingo 30 de agosto, no se llevarán a cabo en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn como estaba planeado. En cambio, Deadline informa que los premios presentarán una serie de actuaciones al aire libre con audiencia limitada o nula en varios distritos de Nueva York.
Los VMA estaban originalmente programados para ser la primera entrega de premios en vivo y en persona desde el inicio de la pandemia COVID-19, pero han cambiado a la nueva estrategia debido a que el número de casos sigue aumentando en los Estados Unidos.
Para el Video del Año están Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande por su espacio "Rain on Me", Taylor Swift por su himno feminista "The Man" y The Weeknd por su elegante "Blinding Lights". También compiten por el honor de Artista del año Justin Bieber, DaBaby y Post Malone. En la categoría de Canción del año, el famoso "The Box" de Roddy Ricch en TikTok está luchando contra "Say So" de Doja Cat y "Circles" de Post Malone.
También hay nuevas categorías que dan un guiño a los artistas que encontraron la manera de actuar y crear música durante la pandemia de 2020. No estamos seguros si es asombroso o un poco distópico que Mejor video musical de casa y Mejor interpretación en cuarentena ahora sean categorías oficiales. Con la ceremonia a la vuelta de la esquina, aquí tienes todo lo que necesitas saber sobre los Video Music Awards 2020.
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién es el anfitrión este año?
Keke Palmer serálal anfitrióna. La ex estrella de Nickelodeon, que también se unirá al renacimiento de Proud Family de Disney +, tomará el timón de la ceremonia de este año.
Palmer reveló la noticia el jueves en un divertido video de Instagram en el que llamó a su personaje epónimo True Jackson, VP para ayudarla a vestirse para el evento.
Algunos bateadores pesados se han alistado para actuar. La ceremonia de este año contará con actuaciones de Doja Cat, J Balvin y BTS, quienes debutarán su nuevo sencillo en inglés "Dynamite". Esta es la primera vez que el exitoso grupo de K-pop sube al escenario de los VMA.
La votación está oficialmente abierta. Los fanáticos que deseen votar por su artista favorito pueden visitar vma.mtv.com desde ahora hasta el 23 de agosto. Además, la votación para el Mejor Artista Nuevo PUSH Presentado por Chime Banking permanecerá abierta hasta el domingo 30 de agosto.
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién está nominado a Video del año?
Billie Eilish "everything i wanted"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift "The Man"
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién será el Artista del Año?
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién se llevará el título de la canción del año?
Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Post Malone – "Circles"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién será el PUSH Artist del año?
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
VMAs 2020: ¿Quiénes son los nominados a mejor video musical desde casa?
5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
Blink-182 "Happy Days"
Drake "Toosie Slide"
John Legend "Bigger Love"
Twenty One Pilots "Level of Concern"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién se llevará el mejor desempeño en cuarentena?
Chloe & Halle "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon
CNCO Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone Nirvana Tribute
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién está nominado a mejor alternativa?
The 1975 "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey "Doin' Time"
Machine Gun Kelly "Bloody Valentine"
Twenty One Pilots "Level of Concern"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quiénes están nominados a mejor pop?
BTS "On"
Halsey "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo "Intentions"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift "Lover"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quiénes compiten a mejor rock?
blink-182 "Happy Days"
Coldplay "Orphans"
Evanescence "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers "Caution"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién está nominado a mejor R&B?
Alicia Keys "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle "Do It"
H.E.R. ft. YG "Slide" – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker "Eleven"
Lizzo "Cuz I Love You"
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quiénes compiten a mejor Hip-Hop?
DaBaby "BOP"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"
Roddy Ricch "The Box"
Travis Scott "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quiénes son los artistas nominados a mejor Latino?
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"
J Balvin – "Amarillo"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"
VMAs 2020: ¿Cuales son las bandas nominadas a mejor K-Pop?
(G)I-DLE "Oh My God"
BTS "On" t
EXO "Obsession"
Monsta X "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet "Psycho"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién está nominado a mejor colaboración?
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid "Beautiful People"
Future ft. Drake "Life Is Good"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande "Rain On Me"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quien compite por el Video para bien?
Anderson .Paak "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato "I Love Me"
H.E.R. "I Can't Breathe"
Lil Baby "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift "The Man"
VMAs 2020: ¿Quién está nominado a mejor dirección?
Billie Eilish "xanny" Dirigido por Billie Eilish
Doja Cat "Say So" Dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now" Dirigido por Nabil
Harry Styles "Adore You" Dirigido por Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift "The Man" Dirigido por Taylor Swift
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights" Dirigido por Anton Tammi
VMAs 2020: ¿Quiénes van por el galardón a mejor coreografía?
BTS "On" Coreografía por Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha "Honey Boo" Coreografía por Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby "BOP" Coreografía por Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa "Physical" Coreografía por Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande "Rain On Me" Coreografía por Richy Jackson
Normani "Motivation" Coreografía por Sean Bankhead
VMAs 2020: ¿Quien compite en la categoría de mejores efectos visuales?
Billie Eilish "all the good girls go to hell" Efectos visuales de Drive Studios
Demi Lovato "I Love Me" Efectos visuales de Hoody FX
Dua Lipa "Physical" Efectos visuales de EIGHTY4
Harry Styles "Adore You" Efectos visuales de Mathematic
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande "Rain On Me" Efectos visuales de Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" Efectos visuales de ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
VMAs 2020: ¿Quiénes van por el título de mejor dirección de arte?
A $ AP Rocky "Babushka Boi" Dirección artística de A $ AP Rocky y Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa "Physical" Dirección de arte de Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles "Adore You” Dirección de arte por Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus "Mother's Daughter" Dirección de arte por Christian Stone
Selena Gomez "Boyfriend" Dirección artística de Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift "Lover" Dirección artística de Ethan Tobman
VMAs 2020: ¿Qué videos compiten por la mejor edición?
Halsey "Graveyard" Editado por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia y Tim Montana
James Blake "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" Editado por Frank Lebon
Lizzo "Good As Hell" Editado por Russell Santos y Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus "Mother's Daughter" Editado por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA "A Palé" Editado por Andre Jones
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights" Editado por Janne Vartia y Tim Montana
VMAs 2020: ¿Qué videos tiene la mejor fotografía?
5 Seconds of Summer "Old Me" Fotografía de Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby "My Oh My" Fotografía de Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish "all the good girls go to hell" Fotografía de Christopher Probst
Katy Perry "Harleys In Hawaii" Fotografía de Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande "Rain On Me" Fotografía de Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights" Fotografía de Oliver Millar
Los VMA se transmitirán el domingo 30 de agosto a las 8 / 7c en MTV.
