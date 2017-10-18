¡Una vez más! Paris Jackson muestra casi todo con su topless
Agencias/ Diario La Verdad CANCÚN, Q. Roo.- ¡Una vez más! Paris Jackson muestra casi todo con su topless. Cuando las famosas hacen algún topless y lo comparten en redes, rompen siempre la red y desafían las reglas. Pues Instagram, en este caso, tiene políticas estrictas en cuanto desnudos. Ahora y de nueva cuenta, la hija de Michael Jackson, vuelve a alborotar las redes sociales con su sensual imagen.
Paris Jackson muestra casi todo con su toplessAhora la hija de Michael Jackson acaparó la atención por su publicación en su cuenta oficial de Instagram. Pues en esa red social ¡una vez más! Paris Jackson muestra casi todo con su topless. La joven decidió olvidarse de inhibiciones y haciendo referencia a su espíritu irreverente se despojó de sus prendas superiores, protagonizando un candente topless.
"Cómoda en mis truzas. F**k conmigo”, escribió como descripción de la imagen
comfortable in my rolls. fuck wit me.Los admiradores de Paris Jackson quedaron atónitos ante su destape y lograron que la fotografía alcanzara en menos de 24 horas más de 135 mil “Me Gusta”. Con esta foto, Paris Jackson también dejó ver sus tatuajes, lo que la hacen ver aún más atrevida. Esta nueva foto de Paris Jackson en topless se suma a muchas otras que ha realizado en meses anteriores. En esa ocasión posó junto a su mascota y tapó sus pezones con unas stickers de catarinas. Hecho que cautivó a sus miles de seguidores y a los medios de comunicación, quienes resaltaron su belleza.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
Comentarios