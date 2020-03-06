Tik Tok: Top 7 de las canciones más virales

Tik Tok se ha convertido en una de las aplicaciones y redes sociales favoritas de los internautas es por eso que cada vez son más personas las que buscan en Google las canciones que son vírales y tendencia en esta plataforma.

Cuando intentas subir un video a Tik Tok te da varias opciones musicales pero en una de sus pestañas se encuentran las canciones vírales esas que son las más utilizadas por los tiktokers más populares de la red social.

Actualmente te da un listado de muchas canciones pero aquí te resumimos las siete principales por si te gustan pero no sabías cómo se llamaban.

Lottery - K Camp

Cash on me, like I hit the lottery (the lottery)

Hoes will trip, watch them how they follow me (wait)

Hunnids blue, yeah I got them all on me

Go, go, go, go, let's go

Prada shoes, yeah I keep a style on me (style on me)

Pretty freaks, make them bitches pile on me (I swear)

Rat party, I got thirty thou' on me (right now)

Go, go, go, go, let's go

Cannibal - Ke$ha

Whenever you tell me I'm pretty

That's when the hunger really hits me

Your little heart goes pitter-patter

I want your liver on a platter

Use your finger to stir my tea

And for dessert, I'll suck your teeth

Be too sweet, and you'll be a goner

(Yeah) I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer

Say So - Doja Cat

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so (yeah)

Blanco - J. Balvin

For real, made in Medellín, eh

Te lo doy sin que tengas que pedir, eh

Te seguí, me cambié de carril (wuh), ey

Mareao, no sé si ir o venir

For real, made in Medellín, ey

Te lo doy sin que tengas que pedir, eh

Te seguí, me cambié de carril, ey

Mareao, no sé si ir o venir

Tusa - Karol G

Pero si le ponen la canción (Hmm)

Le da una depresión tonta

Llorando lo comienza a llamar

Pero él la dejó en buzón (No)

¿Será porque con otra está (Con otra está)

Fingiendo que a otra se puede amar?

Out West - Jackboy & Travis Scott

Lil' shawty say she wanna suck on the tip

I'm 'bout it, baby, I want all four of your lips (I'm 'bout it)

Ex-college girl, she can suck up a ship

I eat molly and I take this bitch on a trip

Ayy, shawty, ayy, darlin'

Ayy, baby girl, suck my private

Close your eyes, it's just me and you and nobody

Ayy, suck it sideways, if we in public or the driveway (hey)

Vibes in this bitch (woo), vibe on a jet (woo)

Five thousand bricks, ooh

She bad as it get, her mouth kick it slick

She know she got the kick

With a fire hydrant pussy (hey)

West Coast Cure - 10K.Caash

Smokin' gas, West Coast Cure

Too loud, can't hear (Huh, what?) Hold my noses on my ear (Damn)

Smokin' nerds, Planet Namek, heard there's gas over there (Where)

What's the word (What),

Green apple Fanta, leanin' off the chair (Leanin')

What's the word? Don't stare, I'm smokin' West Coast Cure (What)

I'm in the air (Ooh), poof, disappear ('pear)