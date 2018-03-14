Tierno reencuentro de Sergio Mayer con su nieta Mila
Sergio Mayer se reencontró con su nieta Mila, hija de su primogénito Sergio Mayer Mori, tras varios meses de no tener contacto con ella.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el actor compartió su felicidad por la visita de la pequeña, de un año y tres meses de edad, y a través de un video dio la bienvenida a Mila.
En otras imágenes, Mayer se mostró cuidando a la bebé y comentó: “Disfrutando a la nieta @milamayersubtil a todo lo que da”.
Cabe destacar que Sergio Mayer siempre ha mostrado la mejor disposición para ayudar a Natália Subtil, madre de la niña, luego de que su hijo diera a conocer el final de su relación con la modelo brasileña y que inclusive ella declarara que Mila desconoce a su padre, debido a que el joven no tiene interés de convivir con su hija, y que por su lado Mayer Mori se encuentre disfrutando de su noviazgo con la también modelo Raquel Chaves.
El mes pasado Sergio Mayer Mori celebró su cumpleaños número 20 realizando un viaje con amigos por Europa, pero luego de observar diversos mensajes en su contra por no compartir tiempo con su hija Mila, el joven decidió poner un alto y envió un fuerte mensaje a sus detractores.
This last 2 years have been really crazy for me. There has been too many ups but at the same time too many downs. Today is the day to go forward with my life and straighten up the path that I'm taking. Making more conscious decisions with who I am now and who I want to become tomorrow. Surrounding myself with the correct people, and the correct environment with only one purpose; becoming the best version of ME posible. I've been lost for a while, but I've come to understand that the most important reason to live is to live for a reason, and that reason has always been with me and I didn't want to see it that way, but today I can see. Today is the best day to change the things I don't like about myself without loosing myself, because that has happen to me several times and I am tired of letting it consume my time, my life, and hurting the people that I love the most. And at the same time embracing the things I do like about myself only to expand my mind and soul to new and healthy consciousness every day. I've never lacked love, but I've always lacked self love and self respect. RIGHT NOW is the best time to start LOVING MYSELF. So that is what I'll do. I can't keep on loosing people that I love just because I didn't want to be better. I will be better. I AM BETTER. To finish, I want to thank my family (my Mother and Father specially) for being with me through thick and thin always no matter what. I Love You Guys Too much for words to express. And right now, in this present stage of my life, there is a very special person in my heart and mind. Helping me every day with this inside work to become this "better version" of me and I don't know if I would have ever realized all of this with out her. I love you RCB. Thank you for everything you have given me in this very short time. Thank you all. Ps: you are crazy if you read the whole thing, I would have never done that, but thank you. And have a beautiful life.
A través de sus historias de Instagram, el hijo de Bárbara Mori y Sergio Mayer aseguró que la relación con su primogénita no es como se ha declarado en algunos medios, y por lo mismo no dará cabida a mensajes malintencionados con respecto a ese tema.
